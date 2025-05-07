Corbett Middle School’s Rhiannon Young named 2025 Educator of the Year finalist Published 12:08 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

A Corbett Middle School teacher is in the running to be the 2025 Educator of the Year.

Rhiannon Young, a 7-8 grade teacher in the Columbia River Gorge for more than two decades, is one of eight finalists for the prestigious award presented by OnPoint Community Credit Union. If selected for the top award in her category she will have her mortgage/rent paid for an entire year and earn $2,500 for the school district.

OnPoint will announce the winners on May 22. Runners-up will receive a $5,000 cash award and $1,500 donation to their school for resources and supplies.

“Every year, we are proud to uplift the schools and educators who are making a meaningful difference in their communities,” said Rob Stuart, president and chief executive officer of OnPoint Community Credit Union. “They’re creating inclusive spaces, restoring vital resources and designing learning experiences that connect students to the world around them.”

“It’s our privilege to celebrate their commitment and extraordinary impact,” he added.

Hands-on learning

Young is all about giving her students hands-on, inclusive, real-world learning. Her students have traced volcanic flows at Mt. St. Helens; walked the streets of Europe during study abroad trips; and examined the Dust Bowl through the lens of migrant and Indigenous stories.

She runs multi-cultural book clubs with student-selected novels, and she loves when her students share cultural traditions with the rest of the class.

In addition to teaching, Young serves on the site council and district bargaining team; leads K-12 curriculum alignment; mentors new teachers; and oversees academic intervention services. She also partners with the Multnomah Education Service District to secure grants for arts and science materials.

Since 2010, OnPoint has awarded more than $843,000 in prizes to 326 local educators and schools. The 2025 campaign will grant an additional $193,000 to deserving educators.

Go online to see a full list of the 2025 finalists.