Troutdale Arts Festival expects ‘banner year’ during two-day June celebration Published 5:00 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

A summer of art in Troutdale will be heralded next month by a two-day festival that keeps getting bigger and better every year.

The Troutdale Arts Festival will sprawl the first weekend in June all along the Historic Columbia River Highway through Downtown, shuttering the roadway to cars and creating an outdoor festive art gallery.

The Cascadia Arts Association manages the festival, with support from sponsors and a staunch partnership with the city of Troutdale.

“The combination of art, culture and community is guaranteed to leave you inspired and satisfied,” said Martha Denham, board president of the association. “This year’s festival will be an experience like no other.”

The event runs all day Saturday/Sunday, June 7-8, with talented local artists; showcases by the many galleries and shops in Downtown; and live music. A schedule/music line up will be released as the event draws closer. There will also be shuttle and parking for folks who don’t want to deal with the chaos in Downtown that weekend.

A jury selects the artists, meaning only the best set up shop. Last year had 75 entries, with the plan to bring even more in 2025.

More information can be found online: troutdaleartsfestival.org

This event began more than 7 years ago as the Fall Festival of the Arts, and has since undergone transformations to make it even more beloved. In the past the true-to-name fall festival was held in Glenn Otto Park. But that got pretty cramped, and moving the celebration of art to the summer makes for nicer (or at least more predictable) weather.

The event is coming off a banner year, with more than 3,000 people attending in 2024 on Saturday alone. Organizers expect even more folks to turn up this year.