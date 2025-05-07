Troutdale implements summer pay-to-park system for visitors to Glenn Otto Park Published 10:34 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Due to ever-growing congestion, and frustrated families, the city of Troutdale will implement a pay-to-park system this summer at Glenn Otto Park aimed at visitors to town.

The goal is to manage parking demands and congestion by “promoting efficient usage and turnover of the limited available parking.” Basically the city hopes that by having to pay, people won’t spend as long at the park, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, which has a popular beach and access point to the Sandy River. Thus less bogarting of spots.

Revenue from the new parking system will go into Troutdale’s general fund.

This has been a topic of discussion in Parks Advisory Committee meetings for the past several years. It was approved by that group with the stipulation that Troutdale residents will be exempt. To accomplish that, folks can apply for a vehicle pass to skip those fees.

Details of the pay-to-park system are still being ironed out. Future updates will include the timeframe and how folks can obtain resident passes.