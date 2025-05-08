Barlow girls golf, pair of Sandy golfers, earn spots at Regional Tournament
Published 2:56 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025
Bruins, Pioneers and Gophers golfers put together strong performances at the Mt. Hood Conference District Tournament, with several claiming spots in the upcoming Regional and State Championships.
Clackamas auto-qualified for the state championships as a team by scoring the most points on the season (64 points). The Cavaliers also won at districts. Two individual golfers from Nelson, Allie Lackershire and Leilani Hannah, both auto-qualified for state.
That will be Monday-Tuesday, May 19-20, at Emerald Valley Golf Course in Creswell.
Nelson, Central Catholic and Barlow all earned spots at the Regional Tournament, with a chance to punch their tickets to state. The individual regional qualifiers were Olivia Satterthwaite, David Douglas; Charlie Bloomer, Sandy; Keegan Deters, Sandy; and Heidi Chang, David Douglas.
Regionals is Monday, May 12, at the Sone Creek Golf Club. The Mt. Hood squads will be facing teams from the Three Rivers Conference as well.
Here are how the local girls golfers finished in the 2025 Mt. Hood Conference Standings
- Ella Wishart, Barlow, took 10th with 1195 points
- Olivia Williams, Barlow, took 14th with 795 points
- Charlie Bloomer, Sandy, took 15th with 710 points
- Keegan Deters, Sandy, took 16th with 650 points
- Izzy Hudson, Barlow, took 21st with 545 points
- Maki Hibbs, Sandy, took 22nd with 540 points
- Grace Greenhalgh, Sandy, took 23rd with 440 points
- Haya Ismael, Barlow, took 24th with 430 points
- Shaylee Hallgren, Sandy, took 27th with 225 points
- Allison Shamoon, Barlow, took 34th with 80 points
- Madi Peak, Gresham, took 35th with 40 points