Gresham celebrates National Bike Month with community rides
Published 1:19 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025
May is National Bike Month, and the city of Gresham is joining the celebrations with a series of events, community rides and fairs.
Every year the city plans outings to encourage people to get outside riding bikes together. Biking is a great way to improve health, reduce vehicle emissions and explore neighborhoods. Plus it can be great family fun, especially on a sunny summer day.
The 2025 Bike Month events
- Thursday, May 15: Downtown Gresham Community Ride
- Saturday, May 18: Historic Gresham Ride
- Thursday, May 22: Wy’East Trail Community Ride
- Friday, May 30: Davis Park Traffic Playground Grand Opening
There are plenty of other opportunities to enjoy bicycles this month.
Bikes for Humanity is offering free basic bike repairs near the Coho picnic shelter in Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave. throughout the summer. The volunteers will be at the park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and any old bikes (still in decent shape) can be donated to be tuned up and gifted to someone new. Upcoming dates include: Saturday, July 5; Tuesday, July 15; Saturday, Aug. 2; Tuesday, Aug. 19; Saturday, Sept. 6; Tuesday, Sept. 16.
Gresham is also partnering to hold learn-to-ride events to get people of all ages more comfortable on bikes. Contact Carly.Rice@GreshamOregon.gov to learn more.
Upcoming community rides
Downtown Gresham Community Bike Ride
- When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15
- Where: Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave.
- What: Bike ride around Downtown Gresham. Slow-paced ride for whole family. Hosted by East Multnomah County Safe Routes to School. Participants should wear helmets, have lights and water.
Historic Gresham Bike Ride
- When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 18
- Where: Carnegie Library (Gresham History Museum), 410 N. Main Ave.
- What: 5-mile, family-friendly bike ride that will have stops at historic places in town to learn about the city’s history. Outing also celebrates Historic Preservation Month.
Wy’East Trail Community Bike Ride
- When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22
- Where: Bella Vista Park, 401 N.W. Bella Vista
- What: An intermediate 5-mile loop along the Wy’East Trail (due to some incline). Hosted by East Multnomah County Safe Routes to School. Participants should wear helmets, have lights and water.
Davis Park Traffic Playground Grand Opening
- When: 2-4 p.m. Friday, May 30
- Where: Davis Park, 404 N.E. 194th Ave.
- What: Celebration of new park amenity that allows kids to practice rules of the road while having fun. Free rental bikes and helmets available at event.