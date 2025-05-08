Gresham celebrates National Bike Month with community rides Published 1:19 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

1 of 2

May is National Bike Month, and the city of Gresham is joining the celebrations with a series of events, community rides and fairs.

Every year the city plans outings to encourage people to get outside riding bikes together. Biking is a great way to improve health, reduce vehicle emissions and explore neighborhoods. Plus it can be great family fun, especially on a sunny summer day.

The 2025 Bike Month events

Thursday, May 15: Downtown Gresham Community Ride

Saturday, May 18: Historic Gresham Ride

Thursday, May 22: Wy’East Trail Community Ride

Friday, May 30: Davis Park Traffic Playground Grand Opening

There are plenty of other opportunities to enjoy bicycles this month.

Bikes for Humanity is offering free basic bike repairs near the Coho picnic shelter in Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave. throughout the summer. The volunteers will be at the park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and any old bikes (still in decent shape) can be donated to be tuned up and gifted to someone new. Upcoming dates include: Saturday, July 5; Tuesday, July 15; Saturday, Aug. 2; Tuesday, Aug. 19; Saturday, Sept. 6; Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Gresham is also partnering to hold learn-to-ride events to get people of all ages more comfortable on bikes. Contact Carly.Rice@GreshamOregon.gov to learn more.

Upcoming community rides

Downtown Gresham Community Bike Ride

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15

6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15 Where: Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave.

Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave. What: Bike ride around Downtown Gresham. Slow-paced ride for whole family. Hosted by East Multnomah County Safe Routes to School. Participants should wear helmets, have lights and water.

Historic Gresham Bike Ride

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 18

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 18 Where: Carnegie Library (Gresham History Museum), 410 N. Main Ave.

Carnegie Library (Gresham History Museum), 410 N. Main Ave. What: 5-mile, family-friendly bike ride that will have stops at historic places in town to learn about the city’s history. Outing also celebrates Historic Preservation Month.

Wy’East Trail Community Bike Ride

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22

6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22 Where: Bella Vista Park, 401 N.W. Bella Vista

Bella Vista Park, 401 N.W. Bella Vista What: An intermediate 5-mile loop along the Wy’East Trail (due to some incline). Hosted by East Multnomah County Safe Routes to School. Participants should wear helmets, have lights and water.

Davis Park Traffic Playground Grand Opening