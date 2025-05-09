Gresham track and field welcomes record-high participants to 2025 Dean Nice Invitational
Published 11:06 pm Friday, May 9, 2025
Gresham track and field sophomore Mark Tabiolo finished silver in the boys shot put at the Dean Nice Invitational Friday, May 9. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
A heat of the girls 1500 at the Dean Nice Invitational Friday, May 9. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
Centennial senior Zaccai Mode runs the anchor of the 4x100 relay. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
A Barlow long jumper at the Dean Nice Invitational Friday, May 9. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
A heat of the boys 200 at the Dean Nice Invitational Friday, May 9. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
Gresham track and field hosted the 2025 Dean Nice Invitational Friday, May 9. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
A Reynolds runner in the girls DMR at the Dean Nice Invitational Friday, May 9. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
A Centennial thrower in the girls discus at the Dean Nice Invitational Friday, May 9. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
Gresham track and field senior Avery Morris is cheered on by her teammates. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
Gresham senior shot putter Tyler Alexander. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
Barlow track and field had a large presence at the Dean Nice Invitational Friday, May 9. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
The final Gresham exchange in the boys 4x100 relay. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
Runners jockey for position during the DMR. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
A Reynolds shot putter Tristen Jeppesen at the Dean Nice Invitational Friday, May 9. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
Gresham track and field junior Jack Dillon. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
A Barlow runner staves off a challenge at the Dean Nice Invitational Friday, May 9. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
Centennial makes the exchange in the boys DMR at the Dean Nice Invitational Friday, May 9. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
The boys DMR at the 2025 Dean Nice Invitational. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
The final exchange of the girls 4x100 relay at the Dean Nice Invitational Friday, May 9. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
The Barlow exchange in the girls 4x100 relay. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
Gresham track and field sprinted, threw, vaulted, hopped, skipped and jumped on a sunny spring day as they welcomed dozens of the top programs for the return of one of the largest annual meets.
The 2025 Dean Nice Invitational, sponsored by Metro East Web Academy, was hosted Friday, May 9, at Gresham High School. This year’s meet had a record-high 22 school participating, including the host Gophers, Barlow, Reynolds and Centennial.
For the boys: Corvallis won the team competition (81 points); Sprague took 2nd (58); Central Catholic 3rd (51.5); Barlow 10th (40); Centennial 14th (20); Gresham 16th (15); and Reynolds 19th (7).
For the girls: Crescent Valley won (86 points); Tualatin took 2nd (84); Philomath 3rd (72.5); Barlow 7th (36.5); Centennial 9th (32); Reynolds 11th (30); Gresham 18th (11).
Go online for a full list of results from the 2025 meet.
Dean Nice Invitational
The meet has long been a cornerstone of Gophers track and field tradition. It began in the 1970s as the Gresham Invitational. Those humble beginnings — only a few teams would show up — quickly grew larger and larger each year.
In the mid-1980s it was renamed in honor of Dean Nice after he retired in 1984. He was the head football coach in the late 60s and early 70s; and later was the school’s athletic director. He also served as the first district athletic director.
At one point the meet combined with the Barlow Invitational and moved to Mt. Hood Community College. But rising costs to rent that facility had it return to the high school in the late 90s.