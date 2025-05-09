Gresham track and field welcomes record-high participants to 2025 Dean Nice Invitational Published 11:06 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

1 of 20

Gresham track and field sprinted, threw, vaulted, hopped, skipped and jumped on a sunny spring day as they welcomed dozens of the top programs for the return of one of the largest annual meets.

The 2025 Dean Nice Invitational, sponsored by Metro East Web Academy, was hosted Friday, May 9, at Gresham High School. This year’s meet had a record-high 22 school participating, including the host Gophers, Barlow, Reynolds and Centennial.

For the boys: Corvallis won the team competition (81 points); Sprague took 2nd (58); Central Catholic 3rd (51.5); Barlow 10th (40); Centennial 14th (20); Gresham 16th (15); and Reynolds 19th (7).

For the girls: Crescent Valley won (86 points); Tualatin took 2nd (84); Philomath 3rd (72.5); Barlow 7th (36.5); Centennial 9th (32); Reynolds 11th (30); Gresham 18th (11).

Go online for a full list of results from the 2025 meet.

Dean Nice Invitational

The meet has long been a cornerstone of Gophers track and field tradition. It began in the 1970s as the Gresham Invitational. Those humble beginnings — only a few teams would show up — quickly grew larger and larger each year.

In the mid-1980s it was renamed in honor of Dean Nice after he retired in 1984. He was the head football coach in the late 60s and early 70s; and later was the school’s athletic director. He also served as the first district athletic director.

At one point the meet combined with the Barlow Invitational and moved to Mt. Hood Community College. But rising costs to rent that facility had it return to the high school in the late 90s.