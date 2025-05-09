MCSO, Gresham detectives digitize Kyron Horman case in hope of breakthrough Published 2:04 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

1 of 2

Nearly 15 years after the disappearance of an elementary student from Northwest Portland, Gresham Police investigators are working with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in a renewed effort to “pursue justice” and find out what happened to Kyron Horman.

The MCSO has been working the past year with Gresham detectives to “digitize and reorganize the entire case.” That includes scanning and sorting through thousands of pieces of evidence. All that information will be shared with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, which will share suggestions based on patterns from similar cases across the country.

Detectives will also meet with Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez and his team, who stated this remains an “active case.”

The hope is something new will jump out to those fresh sets of eyes, finally solving the mystery.

Horman disappeared when he was 7 years old. He was last seen at Skyline Elementary School on June 4, 2010. No charges were ever filed in the case. The last person to have seen him alive was his stepmother, Terri Horman, who dropped him off at school for a science fair.

Horman has brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. He also has a distinct v-shaped strawberry birthmark on his forehead. On the day of his disappearance he was wearing a black t-shirt with “CSI” in green letters and a handprint graphic. He was also wearing black cargo pants, white socks and black sneakers with orange trim.

Every year law enforcement fields hundreds of tips about Horman’s disappearance. A $50,000 reward remains available for any information that leads to the resolution of the case. Contact the MCSO TipLine at 503-988-0560, email tips@mcso.us, or reach out to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST