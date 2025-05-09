No. 7 Oregon softball sees nine honored by Big Ten awards Published 12:20 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

The No. 7-ranked Oregon Ducks softball team dominated the Big Ten Conference awards, including five first-team selections.

The awards and honorees were released Friday, May 9, with a total of nine Ducks accounting for 14 different nominations.

Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi headlined the awards, being named the Big Ten’s coach of the year. Lombardi led her Ducks to the conference’s regular-season championship and the top seed in the Big Ten tournament. Her seventh year at the program’s helm has been her best to date with Oregon’s 47-7 overall record and 19-3 conference mark.

Oregon’s five first-team selections were a league-high. Two more Ducks were named to the All-Big Ten second team, three were named to the all-defensive team and three more to the all-freshman squad.

Freshman first baseman Rylee McCoy led Oregon with three nominations, getting nods to the all-freshman, all-defensive and all-conference first team. McCoy, the No. 15 recruit in the country, lived up to lofty expectations quickly, producing a team-high 1.302 OPS and committing just one error on 216 chances across 50 games. Her .396 batting average was the third-highest amongst the Ducks, hitting a team-leading 17 home runs and driving in 52 runs.

Redshirt senior Kai Luschar appeared on the first-team roster for an historic season on the base paths. The left fielder rewrote Oregon’s record book with a NCAA-leading 52 (and counting) swiped bags, smashing Suzie Barnes’ 2007 record of 41, as well as tying Janie Takeda’s (2012-15) 102-career steals. Luschar’s .404 batting average finished second amongst the Ducks, while her .500 on-base average led the team.

Kedre Luschar, Kai’s younger sister, was named both a first-team selection as well as an all-defensive team nomination in the outfield. Kedre’s .458 batting average was the Big Ten’s fourth-highest and tops amongst the Ducks, hitting 14 doubles, five triples and five homers in her senior season. She also played an error-free centerfield, with 67 chances in 50 starts.

Oregon’s 2024 gold-glover at shortstop, Paige Sinicki, was named the Big Ten’s top defender at the position while making strides with her bat. After hitting .282 as a junior, Sinicki mashed her way to a first-team nod in 2025 with a .371 average, a 1.087 OPS and 42 RBI.

Freshman utility player Stefini Ma’ake earned a nod to the all-freshman team, bashing Oregon’s second-most home runs (14) and driving in 49 runs over 45 starts.

Freshman second baseman Kaylynn Jones rounded out the offensive honorees for the Ducks, being named to the second-team and an all-freshman selection. Like McCoy and Ma’ake, Jones was a highly touted recruit — the No. 6 player in the nation, to be exact — who lived up to early expectations. She slashed .312/.404/.404 in her first collegiate season, swiping 16 bases on 17 attempts.

Junior pitchers Lyndsey Grein and Elise Sokolsky rounded out the on-field awards for the Ducks. The tandem accounted for the second- and third-lowest ERAs in the Big Ten, with both finishing top-10 in innings pitched.

Grein’s 1.93 ERA across 148.2 frames earned her a first-team nod, while Sokolsky’s 2.07 over 131.2 innings got her onto the second-team. The two right-handers ranked first and second on Oregon’s roster in strikeouts, with Grein punching out 194 and Sokolsky amassing 124 this season.

The Big Ten also issues 17 Sportsmanship Awards, given to one player from each the Big Ten’s 17 softball teams.

Ducks senior catcher Abby Mulvey was Oregon’s recipient for the award, given to players who, “have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These student-athletes must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sport-competition setting.”

Mulvey logged two hits and two RBI in four at-bats in 2025, playing against Weber State, Abilene Christian and Rutgers.

The No. 7 Ducks were eliminated from the Big Ten tournament after taking a 5-0 loss to Michigan in the quarterfinal round on Thursday, May 9. Oregon will find out its path through the postseason during the 2025 NCAA softball tournament selection show, which will air on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 11.