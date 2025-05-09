Multnomah County survey aims at making N.E. Sandy Boulevard safer

Published 12:14 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

By Christopher Keizur

Take a survey to help guide the future of N.E. Sandy Boulevard.

Residents can weigh in on the future of Northeast Sandy Boulevard, in an effort to make it safer/easier to walk, bike, roll and drive along.

Multnomah County Transportation’s Safer Sandy Project survey aims at addressing the stretch of roadway between Northeast 230th Avenue and Northeast 201st Avenue. It is available in English, Spanish, Ukrainian and Russian, and will remain open through June 4.

“This section of Sandy Boulevard is a changing community and needs to be updated to cater to the people who use it today,” said Arini Farrell, Multnomah County Safer Sandy Project manager. “This county planning project is focused on listening to the community and improving the safety of the corridor based on that feedback.”

Sandy Boulevard is an important connector to local businesses, neighborhoods and jobs in Gresham, Fairview and Wood Village. The road is missing crucial safety features like sidewalks, bike lanes and crosswalks.

Safer Sandy is a $500,000 project, funded through Oregon Metro’s Regional Flexible Funding Allocation.

