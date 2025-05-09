Sandy teeballer Jack McAllister hits record-long home run Published 10:59 am Friday, May 9, 2025

A 6-year-old Sandy teeball slugger was bouncing for joy last weekend after barreling a historic home run.

Jack McAllister set a league record with Sandy Cal Ripken baseball by being the first teeballer to ever hit a homer over both sets of fences in place on the field. His hit had his coach, big sister Olivia, mom and dad and both sets of grandparents beaming as he celebrated around the bases.

Jack said he was “so happy he couldn’t really describe it,” and was happy to have his whole family there to cheer him on. He got the game ball, which is already being proudly displayed in a case at home.

This is Jack’s first year playing teeball. He also plays Sandy Youth Football and is excited for that season to return this fall.