Mt. Hood Community College names Hany Daoud next men’s basketball coach Published 10:34 am Monday, May 12, 2025

A former assistant coach with Mt. Hood Community College men’s basketball was promoted to the top job for the upcoming season.

Hany Daoud got the job after the departure of his predecessor Coach Alex Syum. Daoud has been an assistant coach at MHCC since 2022 and brings a wealth of experience, leadership and passion for the game to the new role.

“Coach Syum did an excellent job for us, and we will miss him in our department,” said Dr. Kim Hyatt, director of athletics. “His leadership has been instrumental in shaping our athletes and the culture.

“At the same time, we are thrilled to have Coach Daoud step up into the head coaching role,” Hyatt added. “His knowledge, passion, and commitment make him the perfect choice to lead us forward.”

Daoud is a native of Pullman, Washington, and a graduate of Portland State University where he earned a degree in political science. While at PSU he served as director of the Beaverton Hoop, managing the region’s largest basketball program and facility.

His coaching journey includes international experience as a player development coach and under-19 head coach for Zamalek, a professional basketball club in Cairo, Egypt.

Upon returning to Portland, he continued to bolster his resume with gigs at Aloha, Lincoln and Jefferson High Schools as a junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant coach. He worked with the Portland Trail Blazers as their lead youth development coach. And for more than a decade he ran Rose City Basketball, a club that placed numerous athletes in collegiate programs.

Daoud steps into this new role immediately as the Saints gear up for the 2025-26 season.