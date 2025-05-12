Review: 2025 Toyota Crown Signia Hybrid AWD is upscale fuel-efficient family hauler Published 8:19 am Monday, May 12, 2025

1 of 8

The all-new 2025 Toyota Crown Signia Hybrid AWD adds to the company’s dominance of the hybrid market, which is having its moment in the sun. The affordable midsize two-row crossover SUV is a stunner, with a bold wagon-style exterior and a refined interior that can be upgraded to near luxury standards. It has plenty of power but is still EPA estimated at 38 miles per gallon, which is about the same as a wide range of other Toyota hybrid cars and SUVs.

Sales of all-electric vehicles (EVs) have slumped in the first quarter of the year, due to the ongoing challenge of reliable recharging options and uncertainty over both government and manufacturer incentives intended to reduce their significantly higher prices compared to gas-only vehicles.

But many buyers still want to save gas, and the only slightly higher prices of traditional gas/electric hybrids that never need recharging can easily be overcome by the fuel savings. Toyota single-handedly invented the mass hybrid market in 2001 with the original Prius that averaged around 50 miles per gallon, although it was very slow.

Toyota has improved its hybrid technology over the years, however, maintaining the high mileage while improving performance to the point that its hybrids drive as well as most gas-only equivalents. The current version is now standard or available in many of its cars and SUVs, ranging from the compact Corolla to the midsize flagship Crown sedan introduced last year. The Signia comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and dual electric motors that produce a combined 240 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to an electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (eCVT) and offers four drive modes: EV, Eco, Normal, and Sport. All versions come standard with all-wheel-drive provided by the electric motor that powers the rear wheels.

The new Signia SUV version of the Crown replaces the former Venza, which was also only available as a hybrid, and slots above the compact RAV4 SUV, which is also offered in gas and plug-in hybrid versions. Although there are many midsize three-row SUVs on the market, two-row models appeal to small families because there is more room in the second row of seats and more cargo space behind it. The Crown Signia raises the bar by being designed more like a wagon, which gives it a sportier look without reducing practicality. Even the entry-level XLE looks plush inside, although the top-of-the-line Limited is even more refined. The results is an appealing package with starting prices that range from $45,240 to $52,580.

Most of Toyota’s latest safety features are standard on the Crown Signia. All models come equipped with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, and more.

My tester was a Limited with $3,145 worth of options, which raised the price to $52,580. If that seems like a lot for an affordable hybrid, I found that it compares well against the Lexus RX, which is Toyota’s luxury version of the Crown Signia, but costs thousands more.

On the road, the Crown Signia Hybrid AWD Limited was a very family-friendly wagon, with a soft ride, a comfortable interior, enough power to make you forget you’re driving a hybrid, and all the advanced tech most buyers could ever want. The top half of the dash is covered by a 12.3-inch gauge display in front of the driver and a connected 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen to the right. Physical buttons for the climate control and – thankfully – radio volume are located discretely below them, creating a refined look. All materials were high quality, including the rich leather seats. The interior is available as a two-tone, which highlights the good design and is well worth getting.

Toyota and other manufactures also offer an increasing number of “mild hybrids.” They also add electric motors to gas engines, but use them primarily to provide additional power off the line and under hard acceleration. They improve drivability but don’t increase fuel economy much. Buyers who are more interested in saving fuel should stick with traditional gas/electric hybrids like the new Crown Signia Hybrid AWD, especially those with small families that appreciate attractive styling and an upscale interior.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia Hybrid AWD

Base price: $45,240 (base XLE)

Price as tested: $52,580 (Limited)

Type: Midsize two-row crossover SUV

Engine: 2.5-liter four cylinder and dual electric motors (240 hp, 288 lbs-ft)

Transmission: Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (eCVT)

Drive modes: EV, Eco, Normal, Sport

EPA estimated mileage: 39/37

Overall length: 194.1 inches

Curb weight: 4725 pounds

Final assembly: Aichi, Japan