Barlow, Sandy golfers compete in Regional Tournament Published 1:28 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Local golfers hit the links to compete in a regional tournament.

The Special District 2 Regional Golf Tournament featured teams from the Mt. Hood Conference and Three Rivers Conference. The girls competed Monday, May 12, at the Stone Creek Golf Club; and the boys were that same day at the OGA Golf Course.

The competitors included a slew from Barlow and Sandy. A star from Reynolds already punched his ticket to state with a strong district showing. Here is how they did:

Boys

Cole Morgan, Barlow freshman, 12th (79 score)

Brighton Jacobsen, Barlow senior, 15th (81)

Kaden Frediani, Sandy junior, 25th (85)

Soren Stark, Sandy senior, 29th (88)

Cooper Smith, Barlow junior, 29th (88)

Harvey Smith, Barlow freshman, 33rd (91)

Myles Mathies, Barlow senior, 36th (95)

Girls

Olivia Williams, Barlow sophomore, 20th (111 score)

Charlie Bloomer, Sandy senior, 22nd (112)

Izzy Hudson, Barlow sophomore, 22nd (112)

Ella Wishart, Barlow junior, 29th (125)

Haya Ismael, Barlow sophomore, 31st (129)