Keep an eye out for spawning bridgelip suckers in Multnomah Creek this month Published 12:34 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

A species of fish has made its annual sojourn to Multnomah Creek, at the base of the towering falls, for spawning season.

Eagle-eyed visitors to Multnomah Falls this month can spot bridgelip suckers. The native fish to Oregon range in size from 5-17 inches, and live throughout the Columbia River system. They love deeper waters during the day, and tend to drift into shallower depths in the evenings. They typically munch on periphyton (green growth and microorganisms).

The suckers are often hard to spot, expect at this time of year. They will each lay between 9,900 and 21,000 eggs. Last year volunteers at the falls estimated about 200 visited the creek.

Multnomah Creek is a 5-mile stream that’s sourced on Larch Mountain in the Mount Hood National Forest. It flows north into the Columbia River Gorge. The creek fuels Multnomah Falls, the most popular tourist spot in the state, feeds into Benson Lake and eventually meets the Columbia River.

A great place to spot the fish is from the footbridge that leads from the Interstate 84 parking lot to the historic lodge.

By the end of June the adult bridgelip suckers will head back into the Gorge.