Captain’s Galley finds new food cart home for fried-fish haven Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

After weeks of turmoil with current landlords, and possible eviction, a popular seafood restaurant is moving into a new food cart pod.

Captain’s Galley announced Tuesday, May 13, that it will be joining the Chop Chop Food Pod, 17150 S.E. Powell Boulevard, at the end of the month. That pod debuted last fall as a tucked-away destination for any foodie — featuring a unique mix of food carts and flavors.

The addition of Captain’s Galley will be a perfect fit. They offer all sorts of fried seafood — fish and chips, clams, oysters, shrimp and calamari. There are various meal deals, including fish tacos and sandwiches. They also have fan-favorite clam chowder, and frequently have specialty desserts like cheesecake.

They will remain open at the current location, 750 E. Powell Boulevard, until Saturday, May 31. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The plan is for a grand reopening at the new location once details are finalized.