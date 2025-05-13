East County mayoral chorus calls for stable transportation funding out of Salem Published 5:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

1 of 9

There is power in partnership.

Look no further than a trio of enhanced crosswalks that were put in place two years ago at dangerous spots along Halsey Street. That project, which allowed kids and families safer access to Donald Robertson Park and all its accoutrements, was completed thanks to several forces. Wood Village secured a grant, and Multnomah County constructed the crossings.

It was an unfortunately rare transportation victory in East Multnomah County, which continues to have a dizzying number of roadways deteriorating and dangerous for all kinds of users.

The hope is the latest municipal team-up will mimic that success, albeit at a much grander scale.

“Our roads are more than just infrastructure,” said Multnomah County Commissioner Vince Jones-Dixon said. “They are a lifeline. With even a modest investment we can make a big impact.”

“This is not just about pavement — it is people, safety, connection,” he added.

A gaggle of elected leaders — Mayors Travis Stovall (Gresham), Jairo Rios-Campos (Wood Village), David Ripma (Troutdale), Keith Kudrna (Fairview), and Commissioner Jones-Dixon — held a joint press conference Monday morning, May 12, to send a collective message: “The time to fund transportation is now.”

“Transportation would continue to ensure safety for our families and youth,” Stovall said.

The messaging was aimed at the folks down in Salem who are mulling a package that would earmark $1.9 billion for transportation statewide. The committee will next meet later this month.

The Oregon Transportation Reinvestment Package (TRIP) generates new revenue each biennium. The 2025 breakdown includes 30% to counties and 20% to cities, with dollars given based on per capita needs. The last time the Oregon Legislature passed a major transportation package was 2017.

“We all know that maintaining is better than allowing roads to fall into disrepair,” Stovall said, referencing the lower costs associated with getting ahead of looming issues.

Welcome mat

The elected leaders are not alone in the desire for safer roads.

In a recent Urban East County Transportation Safety Action Plan survey, participants identified maintenance as the number one barrier for walking/biking.

During the press conference, Bob Thomas, a Troutdale resident, brought the perspective of an avid bicyclist.

“Biking on East County roads is dangerous — when everyone is trying to avoid the same pot holes, you get in each other’s way,” Thomas said.

He explained that many roads across the region are avoided by cyclists, like Halsey, because of the potential conflict with cars. That means large numbers of folks aren’t passing by businesses.

“We cannot wait another 10 years — we must invest in our roads now,” Mayor Rios-Campos said.

The hope is more funding would allow for upgraded roads that are deteriorating. Curb ramps could be replaced to be American’s with Disabilities Act accessible. Crosswalks could be constructed and routine vegetation management would create better sight lines.

In 2023 was another success story. Multnomah County used $5.1 million to overlay and repair seven miles of East Larch Mountain Road, the highest roadway in the county that reaches 4,055 feet. The project paved between Milepost 7 and 14, and replaced old guardrails and restriped the road.

Each city has its own projects pending funding. In Gresham, for example, critical work is needed on Burnside, Division, Stark, Glisan, Eastman Parkway, and 182nd, to name just a few of the major arterial roadways.

Mayor Ripma spoke about how good roads lead to much greater boons than smooth, pothole-free travel.

“Better roads bring in businesses and jobs,” he said. “In Troutdale, which is the Gateway to the Columbia River Gorge, our roads are vital for residents, visitors and commerce.”

It was a sentiment echoed by Mayor Kudrna.

“Maintaining these roads creates a welcome mat to our cities,” he said.

Second sword

It’s not just that vote down in Salem that could cause transportation funding headaches.

A second Damocles’ sword dangles over the prospect of well-maintained roads. The latest proposed budget by Multnomah County includes $2 million cut from transportation. It is a decision Commissioner Jones-Dixon said he will push back against, and left Mayor Stovall greatly concerned.

“East County has faced under-investment for decades,” Stovall said. “We need an over-investment, starting now. It is unacceptable to remove any more funding.”

While each mayor was hopeful they will be heard, there is a chance all this falls apart.

The Oregon Legislature could shoot down/gut the Transportation Package. Multnomah County could approve those budget cuts. And Federal funding remains nebulous at best.

“If this fails we will have to look at creative solutions,” Rios-Campos said. “Wood Village has worked with nonprofits in the past, and used other non-traditional solutions.”

“It will be more challenging, but of course we will get it done,” Stovall added.