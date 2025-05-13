Eastside Theater Company to bring ‘Matilda The Musical’ to stage Published 12:46 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

1 of 3

A precocious five-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis and love of reading must use her abilities to deal with a disreputable family and the tyrannical principal of her school.

The story of Matilda Wormwood, which has graced stages around the world and the silver screen, is wildly entertaining and strikes a balance between gleeful humor and heart-warming poignancy.

The Eastside Theater Company is staging “Matilda The Musical” for its summer show, with multiple performances planned. The musical is an adaptation of the 1988 novel penned by Roald Dahl, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The local version, which has a cast list stuffed with talented youth actors (ages 4-18), is directed by Isaiah Johnson.

The theater will have eight performances at the Springwater Church of the Nazarene, 3445 S.E. Hillyard Road. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youths/seniors. Each show will have different leads (see details and buy tickets online).

Friday, May 30, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 31, at 1 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 1, at 4 p.m.

Friday, June 6, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 7, at 1 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 8, at 4 p.m.

Join Eastside Theater Company

The youth acting troupe is welcoming young actors/performers to participate in class or workshop over the summer.

The group, which is in its 27th year, have a total of 11 classes planned for the coming months. Go online for details, including schedules and instructor information.

Some options include a free audition workshop; dance conditioning; mask making; acting fundamentals; old age makeup; and tap dance.

To sign up for a summer class, visit the Eastside Theater Company website.