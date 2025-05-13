Person injured in Gresham shooting was dumped at local hospital Published 10:08 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

A person remains in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Gresham in which investigators say they were abandoned at an emergency room.

Tuesday morning, May 13, Gresham Police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3500 block of Southeast Richey Road. Upon arrival they found shell casings in the street and a nearby home had been struck by bullets. But no one was found injured at the scene.

A short time later a local hospital reported a person suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped off by a private vehicle. The car, a silver 2009 Subaru Impreza with Oregon license plate 737LQM, left before officers arrived.

Police believe these incidents are connected. Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the current location of the Subaru Impreza is asked to contact Gresham Police. Email Detective Huffman at Frederick.Huffman@GreshamOregon.gov or Detective Snider at Tim.Snider@GreshamOregon.gov.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.