Police seek white van connected to possible abduction of woman Published 2:57 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Law enforcement asks the community to keep an eye out for a woman who was possibly abducted by a suspect driving a white van.

At 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 13, Portland Police Bureau officers responded to 911 calls of a possible abduction in the 800 block of Southeast 162nd Ave. They learned about 45 minutes earlier a white van pulled up next to a woman walking down the street. A person exited the van, approached the woman, and ushered her into the vehicle.

The van was last seen driving northbound on Northeast 162nd Avenue from Northeast Glisan street. It is white with a damaged front and rear bumper, has distinctive hubcaps and a broken back window that is taped over.

The woman was wearing a black/white shirt, grey jacket, green pants and a black backpack.

Anyone who spots the woman or car should call 911 immediately and reference case number 25-124871