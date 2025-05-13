State closes portion of Sandy River Delta to address homeless camps Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

A closure has been announced for an East Multnomah County nature park in an attempt to clean things up after years of homeless camping drove locals away.

The Oregon Department of State Lands announced an immediate closure Monday, May 12, of about 50 acres of the Sandy River Delta for a sweeping restoration project. The temporary action includes the state-owned portion of wooded thickets and swampy banks between the sandy River and Thousand Acres parking lot.

The 1,500 acre-area was known for its ecological diversity and was a valued place for hiking, birdwatching and dog walking with miles of trails. There is also a large protected wildlife habitat. But in recent years it has become a flashpoint as large homeless encampments were erected.

Some estimates put about 50 people living in 35 permanent camps. Others say the numbers were closer to twice that amount. People have camped there for nearly 25 years.

Community members have long called for something to be done, but jurisdictional confusion led to years of inaction.

A former Troutdale City Councilor attempted a volunteer cleanup, but was effectively slapped on the wrist by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office for overstepping. In 2021, the U.S. Forest Service and Department of State Lands penned a pointed memo to officials across the region, warning the impact the long-term camping was having on natural resources. But they ended short of asking for sweeps, because those actions “are both costly and ineffective.”

Change in tune

The Department of State Lands has begun posting signs about the closure, and is coordinating in-person communication to move people out of the area. The focus is to do so in a “respectful and compassionate manner.”

The Multnomah County Homeless Service Department, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office HOPE Team, and Metro Regional Government will all be involved to connect folks to housing and support services.

The voluntary departure deadline is Monday, June 2. Prior to the deadline day, The Salvation Army will focus exclusively on providing help to people in that area. People will then be forced out while still having access to those resources. Crews will assess the land for damage, begin the cleanup, and plan for a broader restoration.

Officials anticipate the closure, which does not include the primary use areas of the Sandy River Delta, to continue until Oct. 1.