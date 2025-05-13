UPDATE: Two teenagers arrested in connection to Richey Road shooting Published 10:08 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

A pair of 16-year-olds were taken into custody by Gresham Police detectives a day after a shooting left a victim injured/abandoned at a local hospital.

The two teenage suspects were arrested Wednesday, May 14. They are being held at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center, and each face eight counts of second-degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and conspiracy.

The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 13, in the 3500 block of Southeast Richey Road. Officers responded to reports of gunfire, and located shell casings in the street and bullet strikes to a nearby home. No injuries were found at the scene.

A short time later, emergency room staff notified police an individual with a gunshot wound had been brought to the hospital via a private vehicle — a silver 2009 Subaru Impreza with Oregon license plate: 737LQM. The driver of that car fled before contact could be made.

That victim, who police say is connected to the shooting, remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the current location of the Subaru Impreza is asked to contact Gresham Police. Email Detective Huffman at Frederick.Huffman@GreshamOregon.gov or Detective Snider at Tim.Snider@GreshamOregon.gov.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.