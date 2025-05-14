Corbett Fire douses significant blaze that engulfed several structures, RVs Published 11:03 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Corbett Fire doused a residential blaze in the early morning hours Monday, May 12, at an address that has long been flagged by officials for issues like unauthorized occupants and frequent emergency calls.

At 1:14 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the structure fire in the 2500 block of Mannthey Road. Upon arrival they found multiple buildings and RV trailers engulfed, along with significant amounts of debris burning across the property. Several people were seen fleeing in vehicles, shouting that “everyone was safe.”

Fire crews worked to contain and extinguish the flames, preventing it from spreading beyond the property.

“We are extremely proud of the fast and professional response by our firefighters,” said Chief Rick Wunsch. “Had this fire occurred during the summer months under dry conditions, the potential for a fast-moving wildfire threatening nearby properties would have been significantly greater.”

Following suppression, firefighters reported a strong sewage odor. Corbett Fire notified both Multnomah County Sanitation and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. The county advised it was a building/plumbing code issues causing the smell.

Corbett Fire said that neighboring residents have submitted numerous complaints over the years regarding illegal activities at the property.

The investigation is ongoing. No cause for the fire has been identified. No injuries were reported during the incident.