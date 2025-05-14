LETTER: Help MHCC continue changing lives with your yes vote Published 2:09 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

My college days were pivotal for me in many ways. I was fortunate to be elected president of the student body, and I completed my studies at Mt. Hood with a GPA I worked hard to earn.

I own several small businesses and have a full-time job with the City of Gresham. I live local, shop local, and enjoy the many amenities Gresham has to offer. I have invested in our community.

I am determined to continue to invest in the community by strongly supporting the Mt. Hood Community College upcoming bond. MHCC is my alma mater. MHCC is responsible for developing many of the skills I utilize today.

Mt. Hood Community College changed the trajectory of my life. It gave me the tools, mentorship, and encouragement to lead.

Now MHCC needs my help. They need to pass a long needed bond. It has been 50 years since the last bond. Technology and safety are not the only things that have changed in 50 years. Clearly the need is there.

The bond request is low. The need is high. Please join me in voting yes.

MHCC is a treasure in Gresham that can not deteriorate beyond repair.

Larry Morgan

Troutdale