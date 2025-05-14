Troutdale man arrested for early-May mobile park home murder Published 8:35 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

A Troutdale man has been arrested for the murder of a 22-year-old earlier this month after a body was discovered in a mobile park home.

Quincy Teklehiamanot, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday morning, May 14, for the shooting death of Ahanu Johnson. He was connected to the case by investigators, who obtained a warrant for his arrest. East Metro SWAT arrested him in the early morning hours, and he now faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The incident began just before 8 a.m. Monday, May 5, when callers reported a “suspicious circumstance” at a mobile home park in the 2600 block of Northeast 201st Ave. Gresham officers arrived and found Johnson dead at the scene.

A day later his death was ruled to have been caused by homicidal violence.

The East County Major Crimes Team led the investigation.