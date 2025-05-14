2025 Amazing Kids: Reynolds High junior finds his voice through service Published 5:00 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

(TROUTDALE) — For most of his life, a Reynolds High School junior was shy and reserved. He didn’t like to speak up or share his opinions, content to remain in the background.

But Xavier Juarez was watching a few too many things pass him by. He knew he had ideas and unique perspectives on various things happening within his school and community. He just had to find a way to communicate them.

“I wanted to find my voice,” Juarez said. “I was the most introverted person my whole life until last year.”

So he did something that is often impossible for all sorts of people — he made a change.

“I was trying to create an impact, to do something great, so I had to make that shift in my life,” Juarez explained. “It was very scary, but the community and people around me helped.”

“I was inspired by those around me,” he added.

Juarez didn’t just find his voice. He started shouting from the proverbial rooftops. This past year has been filled with creating new innovative programs at school, giving speeches before elected officials, canvassing neighborhoods, bandying ideas in rooms full of peers from around the country, and advocating for his community on the front steps of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

“This past year has been quite the ride,” he said with a laugh.

For Emon Ghassemi, Gresham’s youth services and recreation supervisor, watching Juarez’s growth has been “tremendous.”

“Xavier was my intern at the city last year, helping us out with the Block Party and Movies in the Park and so much more,” Ghassemi said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this young man and the work he has done these last two years.”

Because he was able to find his voice and accomplish so many important things for his school and community, Juarez was chosen as one of The Outlook’s 2025 Amazing Kids.

“Thank you, I am just trying to do my best,” he said. “You don’t do this to be recognized — I have seen people do great things at my age, we are all working to create change of some sort.”

Taking flight

Juarez’s first taste of activism and community service was through Participatory Budgeting Oregon’s (aptly named) “Youth Voice, Youth Vote,” where young people discussed, generated ideas, and eventually directed money to be used to improve their communities.

“The whole idea was to introduce that style of voting through school assemblies and speaking with leadership,” Juarez said. “That was the first time I got to speak with school board members.”

He became involved with that nonprofit program as a freshman.

“We collaborated on this project to spend money on projects in the community,” Juarez said. “That was the gateway for me, and got the snowball rolling for advocacy.”

Juarez joined the Youth Advisory Council after being introduced to the program by a friend. The group is comprised of 15-20 high schoolers from the Gresham-Barlow, Reynolds, and Centennial Districts, and creates meaningful activities, educates other youths, celebrates diversity and creates supportive partnerships between schools, community and government.

His primary focus this year with YAC has been on the Peace Project, an initiative that Juarez conceived and created the foundation for.

“We want to address youth violence through a series of workshops,” he said. “Spread awareness, offer peer mediation, conflict resolution, non-violent solutions.”

He saw it firsthand at Reynolds with fighting and bullying.

“We can address these problems by building connections with one another and creating a vulnerable space to talk about our experiences,” Juarez said.

Juarez continues to tinker with the Peace Project. The goal is to launch it next year.

Through the Youth Advisory Council, Juarez has has the opportunity to experience some amazing things, including his first flight on an airplane. Four members of YAC joined a Gresham delegation in visiting Washington D.C., this year. The kids traveled alongside the mayor and city councilors to talk about some of the initiatives they are working on.

“I’ve been thinking about that trip ever since I’ve gotten back, it was the greatest experience of my life,” he said.

The 17-year-old has lived in Troutdale his whole life, and had never been outside the West Coast before that flight. In D.C. they visited the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, the Holocaust Museum, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and so much more.

“We did a lot of walking,” Juarez said with a laugh.

“It broadened my perspective on traveling, it was eye opening,” he added. “Made me want to travel more to see different walks of life.”

During the trip the kids from East County joined the National League of Cities youth conferences, where Juarez got to meet and bounce ideas off equally amazing kids from around the country.

The trip also included opportunities like chatting with Congresswoman Maxine Dexter at the Capitol Building.

“I always thought there was this dynamic between people in power and youth — but talking with them you can bridge that gap,” Juarez said. “(Elected officials) are just other people trying to do what they can.”

Congresswoman Dexter told the group: “Youths are often reduced to just a statistic. Put yourselves out there, create change in the community, desire to help.”

Staying grounded

In late spring, Juarez and his fellow Youth Advisory Council members spoke before the Gresham City Council. It was a chance to discuss that trip to Washington D.C., as well as give an update on the group.

Juarez explained what the Peace Project is all about.

“It was a little nerve wracking, but I practiced my part,” he said.

Through all of these new experiences, Juarez stays grounded through his family.

“I owe all of this to my family, what I am doing is afforded to me because of them,” he said. “It is a privilege to be helping people.”

His favorite classes are the language arts, because he loves to write. He likes to discus philosophical ideas, and has an interest in psychology. He isn’t quite sure what the future holds, or what he would like to pursue in higher education (heck, he is only a junior). But he could see following a path around social work and counseling.

At school he is in Key Club, Red Cross Club and the National Honor Society. He also volunteers at Birch Community Services, a nonprofit organization where his family gets support/food. He also likes being active and exercising.

“I cannot sit still, but I love to read because it takes me to another place,” Juarez said. “I like to read about things and people so I can take those concepts and apply them to my own life.”

Juarez is taking all of this one step at a time.

“For me it is the idea that I can help in some capacity,” he said. “I love the idea of incorporating student voices, amplifying them — you don’t see that enough at Reynolds High.”

“I want to learn everyone’s story,” Juarez added.

He loves being a Raider because of the diversity of backgrounds and languages and passions that can be found within the school — just the other day he befriended a Venezuelan student in the lunchroom, discovering a whole new perspective on life (the pair also tackled a tricky math problem that was giving them fits).

For Juarez the ultimate goal is to have everyone find that same confidence that has blossomed within himself.

“When I first started I still doubted myself,” he said. “I sometimes had this mindset where nothing we do matters, so I had to show myself that it did.”

Now his impact is deafening.