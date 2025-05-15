Barlow boys tennis wins 2025 Mt. Hood Conference District Championships Published 2:27 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Barlow tennis was all smiles during the Mt. Hood Conference District Championships, with the boys hoisting a conference golf trophy, and the girls claiming silver.

The meet was Monday, May 12, with David Douglas hosting.

The Barlow boys won the team competition with 18 points. Following was Central Catholic (14 points) and Nelson (12 points).

The David Douglas girls won the team competition with 16 points. Trailing was Barlow (13 points) and Central Catholic (13 points).

The top-four finishers all qualify for the 28-person state championship bracket, which is Thursday, May 22. The Mt. Hood qualifiers:

Boys

Singles: Jonah Black, Central senior, beat Sam Lowery, Barlow senior, for 1st (7-6, 6-1). Finn Johnson, Central senior, beat Alden Ton, Nelson senior, for 3rd (6-0, 6-1).

Doubles: Camden Pate and Kaden Forrar, Barlow, beat Weston Glover and Emmitt Ollila, Barlow, for 1st (6-4, 7-6). Nathan Aing and Aiden Truong, Nelson, beat Blake Hills and Isaiah Hudson, Barlow, for 3rd (6-4, 4-6, 6-3).

Girls

Singles: Sofia Sorokina, Nelson sophomore, beat Amy Do, David Douglas junior, for 1st (6-0, 6-0). Isabel McDonald, Central senior, beat Katelyn Vo, David Douglas senior, for 3rd (1-0).

Doubles: Lizzy Weber and Gianna Molony, Barlow, beat Erica Zanavich and Coco Stanford, Central, for 1st (6-3, 1-6, 6-2). Lucy Chandler and Finleigh Monk, Central, beat Aubrey Moffat and Bailey Armstrong for 3rd (8-3).