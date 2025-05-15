Hogan Cedars students travel ‘Around the World’ during cultural festival Published 6:59 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

1 of 3

Ghana, Mexico, Philippines, Pakistan, China, Guatemala — those were just a handful of the countries represented at Hogan Cedars Elementary School’s annual cultural celebration.

Students and their families got to explore all sorts of cultural treats during “Around the World” Thursday evening, May 15, at the school. There were dances, global dishes, temporary tattoos, educational showcases, photo booth, arts and crafts, lively games, and so much more.

“This is a celebration of who we are and what we represent,” said Principal Heidi Blakley. “Today honors the different cultures found right here in this school.”

This was the second year of “Around the World” and the school intends to turn it into a beloved tradition.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for families to come together, learn about the rich tapestry of cultures in our own backyard, and support our community’s efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion,” Principal Blakley said.

The event was special because no one randomly pulled the countries represented from a hat. Students and families lovingly brought everything to the school. That meant kids were learning about, marveling at, and wolfing down delicious food from places where their friends and peers are from.

That is a large part of “Around the World.” The multicultural program helps students grow open-minded, respectful and compassionate. It doesn’t just ready them for a diverse world, it allows them to revel in the one they are already a part of.