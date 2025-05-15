Oregon high school softball state tournament bracketology 2025

Published 12:08 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

By Austin White

Jeannie Ederer (Staff photo: Austin White)

Oregon high school softball is coming down to the wire with less than 10 days to go until all rankings are frozen.

With that in mind, we take a look at which teams are currently in position to make the postseason if the season were to end today using the playoff qualifications outlined by the OSAA.

Class 6A is a 32-team bracket while the rest of the classifications look a little different. Class 5A will have 16 teams while 4A will use a play-in system to find its 16 teams. Class 3A is still a 20-team format and 2A/1A is still its normal 22-team field.

Rankings for 4A will freeze first on Monday, May 19 to allow for the play-in games to be held. Class 6A, 3A and 2A/1A will freeze on Thursday, May 22 and 5A will freeze Saturday, May 24.

For this exercise, league ties were broken first with head-to-head competition, then OSAA rankings (plus a few judgement calls from time to time).

Here’s the latest projection of what the tournament fields look like for the 6A-2A/1A softball season.

Latest update: May 15, 11:30 a.m.

Class 6A

Autobids (3 per league)

PIL: Roosevelt, Cleveland, Grant

Metro: Sunset, Jesuit, Mountainside

Pacific: Sherwood, Forest Grove, Glencoe

Mt. Hood: Gresham, Barlow, Central Catholic

Three Rivers: West Linn, Tigard, Oregon City

Central Valley: West Salem, McNary, Sprague

Southwest: North Medford, Roseburg, South Medford

At large (11)

McMinnville

Sheldon

Aloha

Southridge

Grants Pass

Tualatin

Westview

Sandy

Nelson

Century

Beaverton

Next five out: Lake Oswego, Newberg, McDaniel, Willamette, Franklin

The field

No. 32 Grant at No. 1 Jesuit

No. 17 Sheldon at No. 16 Roosevelt

No. 25 Westview at No. 8 West Linn

No. 24 Tualatin at No. 9 Forest Grove

No. 28 Century at No. 5 West Salem

No. 21 Southridge at No. 12 South Medford

No. 20 Oregon City at No. 13 Mountainside

No. 29 Beaverton at No. 4 North Medford

No. 30 Cleveland at No. 3 Sherwood

No. 19 Barlow at No. 14 Tigard

No. 22 Central Catholic at No. 11 McNary

No. 27 Nelson at No. 6 McMinnville

No. 26 Sandy at No. 7 Roseburg

No. 23 Grants Pass at No. 10 Glencoe

No. 18 Aloha at No. 15 Gresham

No. 31 Sprague at No. 2 Sunset

  • Moved Roosevelt from No. 27 to 16 as projected league champion.
  • Moved Gresham from No. 17 to 15 as projected league champion, leave room for Roosevelt at No. 16.
  • Swapped Southridge and Oregon City to avoid Southridge-Mountainside league matchup.

Class 5A

Autobids

NWOC (4): Canby, Hood River Valley, La Salle Prep, Wilsonville

Midwestern (3): Crater, Thurston, Eagle Point

Mid-Willamette (4): Central, Dallas, Silverton, Lebanon

Intermountain (3): Ridgeview, Bend, Caldera

At large (2)

Hillsboro

Mountain View

Next five out: West Albany, North Eugene, Churchill, Putnam, Redmond

The field

No. 16 Lebanon at No. 1 Ridgeview

No. 9 Bend at No. 8 Central

No. 12 Eagle Point at No. 5 Dallas

No. 13 Mountain View at No. 4 Canby

No. 14 Wilsonville at No. 3 Thurston

No. 11 Caldera at No. 6 Hood River Valley

No. 10 La Salle Prep at No. 7 Silverton

No. 15 Hillsboro at No. 2 Crater

  • Moved Central from No. 14 to 8 as projected league champion.
  • Moved Wilsonville from No. 13 to 14, Hillsboro from No. 14 to 15 and Mountain View from No. 15 to 13 to avoid Wilsonville-Canby league matchup.

Class 4A

Autobids (2 per league)

Cowapa: St. Helens, Astoria

Tri-Valley: Gladstone, The Dalles

Oregon West: Cascade, Stayton

Sky Em: Junction City, Marist Catholic

Skyline: Hidden Valley, Henley

Greater Oregon: La Grande, Pendleton

Play-in teams (third place + two at large)

Scappoose (Cowapa)

Crook County (Tri-Valley)

Sweet Home (Oregon West)

North Bend (Sky Em)

Phoenix (Skyline)

Baker (Greater Oregon)

Estacada

Philomath

Next five out: Cottage Grove, Mazama, Seaside, Marshfield, Tillamook

Play-in field

Top four seeds host, shortest distance to travel is the No. 1 priority in seeding teams 5-8 for play-in games.

No. 8 Philomath at No. 1 Scappoose

No. 7 North Bend at No. 2 Phoenix

No. 6 Estacada at No. 3 Sweet Home

No. 5 Crook County at No. 4 Baker

Class 3A

Autobids

Special District 1 (3): Banks, Warrenton, Rainier

Special District 2 (3): Vale, McLoughlin, Burns

Special District 3 (4): Scio, Dayton, Yamhill-Carlton, Willamina

Mountain Valley (2): Harrisburg, Elmira

Far West (2): South Umpqua, Douglas

Southern Oregon (2): Lakeview, Brookings-Harbor

At large (4)

North Valley

Glide

Amity

Santiam Christian

Next five out: Nyssa, Taft, Valley Catholic, Rogue River, Enterprise

The field

No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Scio

No. 17 Elmira at No. 16 Amity

No. 9 Douglas at No. 8 Lakeview

No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Willamina

No. 20 Warrenton at No. 13 Brookings-Harbor

No. 12 Burns at No. 5 South Umpqua

No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Dayton

No. 18 Santiam Christian at No. 15 Harrisburg

No. 10 McLoughlin at No. 7 Banks

No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Yamhill-Carlton

No. 19 Rainier at No. 14 Glide

No. 11 North Valley at No. 6 Vale

  • Moved Lakeview from No. 9 to 8 as projected league champion.
  • Swapped Santiam Christian and Elmira to avoid Santiam Christian-Amity and Elmira-Harrisburg league matchups.
  • Swapped Burns and North Valley to avoid Burns-Vale league matchup.

Class 2A/1A

Autobids

Special District 1 (2): Clatskanie, Knappa

Special District 2 (3): Salem Academy, Perrydale, Kennedy

Special District 3 (2): Regis, Gervais

Special District 4 (3): Toledo, Powers, Reedsport

Special District 5 (3): North Douglas, Oakland, Umpqua Valley Christian

Special District 6 (2): Lost River, Illinois Valley

Special District 7 (3): Weston-McEwen, Grant Union, Heppner

At large (4)

Union

Elgin

Santiam

Glendale

Next five out: Riddle, St. Paul, Pilot Rock, Country Christian, Bandon

The field

No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Clatskanie

No. 17 Gervais at No. 16 Kennedy

No. 9 Illinois Valley at No. 8 Toledo

No. 12/21 winner at No. 5 North Douglas

No. 21 Reedsport at No. 12 Oakland

No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Salem Academy

No. 20 Glendale at No. 13 Union

No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Heppner

No. 19 Santiam at No. 14 Powers

No. 11/22 winner at No. 6 Regis

No. 22 Umpqua Valley Christian at No. 11 Knappa

No. 10 Grant Union at No. 7 Lost River

No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Weston-McEwen

No. 18 Perrydale at No. 15 Elgin

  • Moved Salem Academy, North Douglas, Regis and Lost River up one spot as league champions to make room for Toledo to move from No. 9 to 8 as league champion.
  • Swapped Perrydale and Gervais to avoid Perrydale-Kennedy league matchup.
  • Swapped Umpqua Valley Christian and Reedsport to avoid Umpqua Valley-Oakland league matchup.
  • Swapped Illinois Valley and Grant Union to avoid Illinois Valley-Lost River league matchup.

