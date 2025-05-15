Readers Respond to Education Cuts: “Budget cuts should never start with our kids” Published 10:49 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

We asked readers from all around Oregon how the state should handle school budget cuts after superintendents of some of Oregon’s largest school districts joined forces to call out a proposed federal budget they say would slash K-12 education funding in Oregon and harm children.

About 46% of more than 70 reader respondents said they are extremely concerned about the budget cuts’ potential reduction or elimination of special education services, such as assistive technology and adaptive physical education. About 23% said they are very concerned; 13% are not concerned at all, 10% are somewhat concerned; and 9% are not very concerned.

About 67% of respondents say they believe he proposed budget cuts will compromise the quality of education in their local schools; 19% said no, and 15% said they don’t know.

About 70% of readers said they do not support the elimination of federal programs like Head Start as part of broader budget cuts; 22% said said yes they do; and 9% said they don’t know.

About 50% of respondents said the student group they think will be most adversely affected by the proposed budget cuts is students with disabilities; 48% said low-income students; 42% said students in early childhood education programs; 38% said students who require mental health support; 35% said all students equally; and 26% said English Language Learners.

Readers ranked how school districts should prioritize budget cuts, and said the first thing to go should be administrative and central office expenses; then extracurriculars like arts and sports; then special education services; then early childhood education programs; and lastly classroom teaching positions.

About 46% of respondents said they would not be willing to support increased local taxes or levies to prevent cuts to essential educational services; 36% said they would; and 19% said they don’t know.

Here’s what readers have to say on the topic. Responses have been edited for clarity.

“Budget cuts in education today effect and affect tomorrows productive citizens.”

“These cuts directly target the most vulnerable in our communities which then hurts our communities as a whole. Egregious!”

“We need to reassess education funding and state revenue sources in an integrated and comprehensive way. The state and feds do not set aside enough revenue to fund programs that are essential and often mandated. The property tax limits set in place created issues, and inefficient and complex local government workarounds that politicians are afraid to address or change.”

“It’s an extremely minor impact. Administrative staff and counselors needs to be cut. Schools are already underperforming and seeing less enrollment. Less enrollment equals less money needed.”

“Stick to the basics: reading, writing and arithmetic. Return Oregon to higher requirements for high school graduation instead of dumbing it down. Stop spending money on DEI.”

“Salem said, vote in the lottery and Oregon will never have to worry about schools again. Hold Salem accountable. Vote them all out!”

“School districts wasted Covid money and will waste money on programs they don’t need.”

“The U.S. spent $1 billion on DEI in schools. That’s what I’d cut.”

“We absolutely must cut administrators down to the bare minimum before making other cuts. Most districts are too top heavy with administration. We have a responsibility to educate the entire child intellectually (math, language arts, etc.), social/emotionally (music, art, theater), and physically (PE, health). What we do not have a mandate to do, however, is offer after school sports. Focus on PE and health classes and move after school sports to intermodal programs funded outside the district. These programs are important to communities, and I believe local businesses will step up to cover funding in a way they would not do so for music, art, PE, or vocational education programs.”

“Oregon needs to take a hard look at merging districts. We no longer have local control of schools. We don’t need 197 school districts in this state. Merge to 75 districts and save a ton of money on administrators and school board expenses.”

“Remove Wasteful and redundant administrative positions. Wages, salaries, and benefits, are likely the biggest wasteful expense.”

“This is the predictable result of Oregon’s failure to stabilize its tax bases and income. And it promotes real inequities between affluent and lower income school districts.”

“Budget cuts should never start with our kids. We need to think outside the box, explore shared resources, partner with local businesses, and involve our community in solutions. Cutting is easy but real leadership means protecting classrooms and finding smarter, more creative ways forward.

“Oregon is one of the lowest academic level in the country. It’ll only go lower.”

“The tragic thing is that this did not need to happen. Many schools hired admin during Covid instead of small group targeted tutoring. Our students didn’t get us into this mess. They should be responsible for getting us out.”

“While I agree that these Federal cuts are drastic, I have long contended that Oregon schools concentrate on …education …instead of being quasi-health care dispensaries.”

“Our public education system has failed. Cuts and reform are necessary.”

“They have enough money, they just need to prioritize better.”

“I wish we could actually tackle the PERS program. How it’s funded because in the end, those increased costs are what are really impacting budgets. I wish the funding of that, didn’t come from current students education but more on the state side.”

“Oregon needs to find the money and support the schools.”

“Education should be the priority. It is the basis for all else.”

“The budget cuts are due to parents pulling their kids from public schools. The reduced headcount whacks how much each school gets. The federal budget changes haven’t even been implemented yet.”

“Education has been underfunded since the QEM was created and our student achievement levels reflect it. Plus our schools haven’t been maintained and are falling down. Education requires a substantial increase in funding. Student anxiety is increasing and health is decreasing negatively impacting the situation further.”

“Better management of schools, not new taxes, is what is needed.”

“If Oregon wants all the administrative bloat and union demands Oregon should pay for it, not the federal government.”

“The issue is that inefficiency and lack of separation of duties between Oregon government and politicians and the teachers unions has led to this situation. Oregon’s government fails to be stewards of the taxpayer money. They waste money on cathedrals like Mountainside High School, and then wonder why there is no money. Waste money and do not teach the 3 Rs. Because they are beholden to the unions there is no accountability. What has Oregon parents received back but a constant reduction in education.”

“Prioritize and figure out how to live within a budget.”

“Check into double dipping staff. Except in cases where they truly can’t find an absolutely necessary position, like in rural districts, nobody should be paid twice for one job. Especially with tax money.”

“Teacher’s union is to blame. It is based on seniority and time again we see great teachers laid off and horrible teachers stay.”

“This is devastating for kids families and teachers.”

“My support of tax increases would depend on who is going to be taxed. Corporations in Oregon do not carry their fair share of the tax burden. Taxes that disproportionately impact lower and middle classes should not be considered. Tax large corporations and the rich.”

“I believe we have many problems to solve in Education. We must make it a priority to keep teachers in classrooms and support student mental health.”