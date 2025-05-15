Suspect in serious 2023 New Year’s Eve Gresham hit-and-run identified Published 7:41 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Detectives identified a person of interest connected to a serious hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve in 2023 that left a motorcyclist in critical for more than a month.

Salomon Martinez Gonzalez, 35, formerly of Gresham, is believed to have been involved in the serious crash. Gresham Police had stayed in contact with the victim’s family throughout the years-long investigation, and the hope is renewed public interest will assist in finding Gonzalez.

Police furthered the investigation after finding a receipt from a local liquor store in the suspect vehicle. Surveillance footage had a suspect making a purchase shortly before the crash. Police identified that person as Gonzalez.

Days after the crash he unexpectedly abandoned his apartment. Police say he may have fled the state or country.

“We are urging anyone who knows Salomon’s whereabouts to come forward,” said Officer Adam Oblack, the lead investigator on the case. “This case has deeply impacted the victim and his family.”

“Identifying Salomon is a step forward, but we need help from the community—and possibly the online community—if he has fled the area,” Oblack added.

2023 New Year’s Eve

The incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023. Officers and medical personnel responded to reports of a collision involving a red Chevy Sonic and a motorcycle at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 202nd Avenue. The driver of the Sonic rear-ended the motorcycle, knocking the rider to the ground, and then ran over the victim while fleeing the scene.

The rider survived the incident, but suffered significant injuries. Police released footage of the hit-and-run with blessings from the victim and their family.

If you have information about Gonzalez or his current location, contact Officer Oblack at adam.oblack@greshamoregon.gov or call the Gresham Police Tip-Line at 503-618-2719. You can also submit anonymous tips through Crimestoppers of Oregon at crimestoppersoforegon.com.