Historic Highway reopens west of Multnomah Falls ahead of schedule Published 11:09 am Friday, May 16, 2025

A stretch of the Historic Columbia River Highway, west of the most popular tourist destination in the state, has reopened ahead of schedule.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Friday, May 16, the project to restore the west viaduct, an elevated roadway registered as a National Historic Landmark, has been completed. The segment, between Wahkeena Falls and Multnomah Falls, was originally scheduled to reopen on Memorial Day.

Crews patched the original decorative concrete, reinforced the structure and poured a new road surface. All that was done during the closure, which safely allowed the team access to the viaduct.

While the complete closure has ended, travelers can still expect periodic single lane closures. It will be during the summer months with flaggers directing traffic. That is so crews can continue cleaning up the site and complete finishing touches on the railings. The Historic Highway viaduct remains closed to pedestrians.

Beginning this fall the Historic Highway viaduct east of Multnomah Falls will also close to all traffic. That project will be through Spring 2026 for similar repairs/restoration. Expect periodic single lane closures on that side with flaggers while crews prepare.