Trio of suspects identified in fatal shooting of Gresham 13 year old Published 4:28 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

1 of 5

Three suspects have been identified by police in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy that shocked the community and left a family heartbroken.

The community is asked to be on the lookout and call 911 if they see:

Anthony Hunter Jr., 20, 5-foot 9-inches, 150 pounds

Xavier Hirsch, 20, 6-foot 1-inch, 140 pounds

Terrell Coy, 16, 5-foot 9-inches, 165 pounds

That trio are all wanted for second-degree murder and additional crimes related to the shooting death of William “Liam” Spahnle-Bailey. The trio of suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours Sunday, April 27. While Liam was sleeping soundly in his bed at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Southwest 11th Street, bullets tore through the adjoining wall. Liam was struck, and despite on-the-scene emergency treatment and being rushed to the hospital, he died from the injuries.

“Since the shooting, our officers, detectives and law enforcement partners have worked tirelessly to identify the individuals responsible for Liam’s death,” said Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “We now need the community’s help to find them and bring them to justice.”

Liam was a special kid, described by loved ones as bright and energetic.” He had a passion for skateboarding and snowboarding — the Rowe Middle Schooler was planning a snowboarding trip with his dad the day of the shooting.

“Our office is dedicated to obtaining justice for the victim and his family,” said Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez.

Anyone with information about their location can contact Detective Lindsay Friderich at Lindsay.Friderich@GreshamOregon.gov or Detective Martin Daly at Martin.Daly@GreshamOregon.gov.