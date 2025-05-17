Gresham unveils first public pickleball courts at Aspen Highlands Park Published 2:08 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025

1 of 5

Gresham dinked and dived (ask an expert like Councilor Sue Piazza) during a celebration that dedicated the city’s first public pickleball courts.

Folks gathered Saturday, May 17, at Aspen Highlands Park, 147 N.E. 24th St., to marvel at the pair of pickleball courts that have made their debut. They are bright blue, with fences to stop any errant hits.

“I am grateful to have this in our backyard,” said Councilor Janine Gladfelter, who lives nearby the park. “So many families use this place.”

“This sport truly is for all ages,” added Councilor Piazza, an avid player who brought her own paddle. “And what is excited is this is only the beginning — more courts are coming to Gresham.”

That is referencing plans to bring even more public courts to the city. Gresham included eight pickleball courts as part of the next phase of Gradin Sports Park, 2303 S.E. Palmquist Rd.

“This sport brings people together,” said Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham.

The funding was earmarked during the pandemic, with Gresham leadership setting aside a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars for the courts.

“One thing we learned during the pandemic is people need to get outside, move around, and yell in a more constructive manner,” Ruiz said. “These courts are for you.”

Pickleball is a racket sport in which players (singles or doubles), hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball over a center net. Think of it as an in-between of table tennis and tennis. The sport exploded in popularity in recent years. Our neighbors in Washington invented it in 1965, and they named it the official state sport in 2022.

Now Aspen Highlands Park, 3.7 acres next to Highland Elementary School, has a bright shiny new amenity to enjoy. The pickleball is adjacent to the futsal court, which was constructed in 2018. There is also a playground for children, picnic tables and a walking path.

Green and Clean

Ahead of the pickleball party, volunteers gathered at Aspen Highlands Park for the 10th annual “Green and Clean” outing.

Folks spent the morning removing invasive weeds, planting new native species, cleaning up trash, and doing all the other little things needed to keep Gresham’s green spaces special. Afterward the volunteers got free lunch and refreshments before celebrating the new courts.