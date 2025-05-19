LETTER: MHCC is worth the investment – Vote YES Published 9:44 am Monday, May 19, 2025

I’ve been a strong supporter of Mt. Hood Community College since I first began representing the people of this district—both in local government and in Congress. MHCC provides critical services to students of all ages across East Multnomah County and far beyond, and I’ve seen firsthand how education can transform lives and strengthen entire communities.

That’s why I’m proud to endorse the Mt. Hood Community College bond measure.

For decades, MHCC has been a cornerstone of opportunity—opening doors for students, building a skilled workforce, and supporting local businesses. From Government Camp to Sandy, East Portland to Corbett, and Troutdale to Gresham, our communities rely on MHCC as the No.1 provider of higher education, job training, and new workers for the regional economy.

This bond is a smart, future-focused investment. It will modernize outdated facilities, improve safety and accessibility, and ensure that MHCC is ready to serve both today’s students and future generations. It also reflects strong fiscal responsibility—leveraging state matching funds and keeping the cost to taxpayers modest.

Supporting this bond means investing in opportunity, equity, and economic vitality for our community. I urge you to join me in voting yes.

Earl Blumenauer

U.S. Representative for Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District (1996–2025)