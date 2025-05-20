Newman leads way in five-candidate bid for Centennial School Board seat Published 9:06 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The dust is settling in the Centennial School District after a candidate surged to a commanding lead in the most-contested race of the night.

Nine candidates are vying for four positions on the Centennial School Board during the 2025 Special Election Tuesday night, May 20.

Michael Newman, Durrell Javon Kinsey Bey, Hayden Collier, SaQuoija Allen, and Carol Carroll are running for Position 6 (at-large). Newman is leading with 49.69% of votes. Trailing is Allen with 20.46%; Collier with 13.98%; Carroll with 9.34%; and Bey with 4.94%. In total more than 2,500 votes have been counted.

Incumbent Pam Shields faces a challenge from Rudie Watzig for Position 7 (at-large). Shields leads with 60.21% of votes; Watzig has 38.63% votes. In total more than 2,500 votes have been counted.

The final two seats are a pair of incumbents running uncontested — David Linn (Position 1, Zone 1) and William Mohring (Position 3, Zone 3). Linn got 96% of votes and Mohring got 97% in their respective races. Both had more than 1,875 votes counted.

This story will be updated as more ballots are counted.