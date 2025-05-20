Arndt, Carlson, Osborn, Childs lead after first round of Corbett School District vote Published 8:56 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

One of the busiest election nights in the region is slowly taking shape, as eight candidates vie for four seats on the Corbett School Board.

The candidates for the 2025 Special Election Tuesday night, May 20, are: incumbent Todd Mickalson and Zachary Arndt (Position 2); Malinda Carlson and Nicholas Bronson (Position 3); incumbent David Granberg and David Osborn (Position 4); and Maureen “Sis” Childs and Amanda Rickert (Position 5).

All four positions are four-year terms ending June 30, 2029.

Arndt leads with 60.86% of votes; Mickalson has 38.93%. More than 950 votes have been counted.

Carlson leads with 58.96% of votes; Bronson has 40.72%. More than 930 votes have been counted.

Osborn leads with 55.18% of votes; Granberg has 44.31%. More than 960 votes have been counted.

Childs leads with 56.86% of votes; Rickert has 42.62%. More than 960 votes have been counted.

Mickalson is a limited energy electrical superintendent. He is a Corbett alum and has been serving as the board chair. Arndt is the supply planning supervisor at Tillamook County Creamery and attended Mt. Hood Community College.

Carlson is director of independent living with the Oregon Commission for the Blind and previously worked as an instructor with Guide Dogs for the Blind. Bronson is a program manager with Vexos and a Reynolds High alum.

Granberg is an inside wireman electrician and a Corbett alum. Osborn is an adjunct assistant professor at Portland State University who served on the Corbett School District Budget Committee.

Childs is a kindergarten/first grade teacher at Corbett Elementary School and former Corbett School Board Member. Rickert is a homemaker and mother of three, with a professional background in accounting.

This story will be updated as more ballots are counted.