Mt. Hood Community College bond trends ‘No’ after first-day results Published 8:22 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

History looks to repeat itself as voters are leaning toward shooting down a bond that would provide vital infrastructure support for East Multnomah County’s community college.

For Measure 26-258, the Mt. Hood Community College Bond, “No” leads with 52.66% of votes; while “Yes” trails with 47.34% of votes during the 2025 Special Election Tuesday evening, May 20.

In total more than 28,900 votes have been counted.

“It is still too early, and the numbers are so small, but we would have loved to see more ‘Yes’ votes,” said Dr. Lisa Skari, MHCC president. “Not sure I will get much sleep tonight.”

All three counties that make up the college’s sprawling district — Multnomah, Clackamas, Hood River — had a “No” majority. But the gap was most significant in Clackamas County, where 57.89% were against the funding ask.

The $136 million bond is estimated to be 25 cents per $1,000 assessed home value, or about $5 per month for the average home owner. The goal is to update the 1970s-era facilities, which are in serious need of modernization and safety upgrades.

It’s not just a few cosmetic leaks in the roof, but critical infrastructure work that has been handled with duct tape and gumption for decades.

The last time the college passed a bond was more than half a century ago when the school was first built.

This story will be updated as more ballots are counted.