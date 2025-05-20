Trio of Mt. Hood Community College board hopefuls enjoy uncontested night Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

With so much of the election night excitement placed on the bond vote, the trio of candidates running uncontested for Mt. Hood Community College board seats enjoyed a relaxing evening.

Larry Morgan (Zone 1), William Miller (Zone 2), and Annette Mattson (Zone 4) claimed Board of Education seats during the 2025 Special Election Tuesday night, May 20. They will serve four-year terms ending June 30, 2029.

Morgan got 97% of more than 4,100 votes; Miller 95% of more than 4,600; and Mattson 97% of more than 2,300 in their respective races.

Morgan is the assistant city manager for the city of Gresham and a former Troutdale city councilor. He graduated from Open Door Christian Academy and attended Mt. Hood Community College (where he was president of the associated student government). His seat was previously held by Board Chair Diane McKeel, who did not file for reelection.

Miller worked as a legislative aide to Rep. Tawna Sanchez, D-Portland, and as an advocacy and community engagement manager for the Native American Youth and Family Center. He attended Mt. Hood Community College and Oregon State University. His seat was previously held by Director Marie Teune, who did not file for reelection.

Mattson is the incumbent for her seat, having been elected to the board in 2017 and 2021. She earned an associate degree from MHCC and a bachelor’s in human development from Warner Pacific College. She retired from Portland General Electric, where she worked in local government affairs and public policy manager for 17 years. She also served 18 years on the David Douglas School Board.