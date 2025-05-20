Four uncontested incumbents reclaim board seats in Reynolds School District Published 8:47 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

No excitement in the Reynolds School District on election night as a quartet of incumbent school board candidates all reclaimed their seats running unopposed.

Aaron Muñoz Gonzalez (Position 1), Joyce Rosenau (Position 2), Michael Reyes (Position 3), and Cayle Tern (Position 4) all enjoyed a quiet 2025 Special Election Tuesday night, May 20. All four positions are four-year terms ending June 30, 2029.

Muñoz Gonzalez got 96% of more than 3,200 votes; Rosenau 96% of more than 3,300 votes; Reyes 97% of more than 3,300 votes; and Tern 96% of more than 3,000 votes.

Muñoz Gonzalez is a student at Portland Community College; Rosenau is retired after 25 years as a teacher in the Reynolds School District; Reyes is program officer at Meyer Memorial Trust; and Tern is the civic engagement manager with APANO.