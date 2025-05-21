Bulletin Board: May 21, 2025 Published 4:30 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

To have your meeting or event listed on the community calendar, send information to Christopher.Keizur@theoutlookonline.com at least two weeks before the event takes place.

Events

Police Department Open House: 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, at Gresham City Hall, 1333 N.W. Eastman Parkway. Learn about careers in law enforcement; sign-up to take the National Testing Network test, beginning at 7 p.m.

Sweet Gum & Cedar Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 22; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 23 at Reynolds Community Transition Program Edgefield Campus, 2408 S.W. St. Flowers, herbs, vegetables, crafts, more. Cash and Venmo only.

Artist Talk: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22, at Gresham Council Chambers, 1333 N.W. Eastman Parkway. Featuring an artist showcasing work with the Gresham Area League for the Arts spring show, Opposite Attracts.

Wy’East Trail Community Bike Ride: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22, meet at Bella Vista Park, 401 N.W. Bella Vista. Hosted by East Multnomah County Safe Routes to School. Intermediate ride with some incline. Wear helmet, bring lights and water.

The Other Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 24, hosted by The Other Side Nursery, 458 S.E. 185th Ave., at Downtown Rockwood. Free to attend, more than 55 vendors and food. Plants, supplies, plant-themed crafts, crystals, more.

Plant Sale Fundraiser: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 24-25, at the Sandy Farmers Market Lot, 38600 Proctor Boulevard. Fundraiser for Cottrell Community Planning Organization, funds to STOP Portland’s industrial filtration plant.

Opposite Attracts Art Show & Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, until May 30 at Gresham Council Chambers, 1333 N.W. Eastman Parkway. Free, hosted by Gresham Area League for the Arts.

Pruning Flowering Shrubs: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at Gresham Japanese Garden Kyoudou Center, 219 S. Main Ave. Basic pruning of rhododendrons and azaleas. Register: greshamjapanesegarden.org/free-community-seminars

Plant Sale: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays throughout May at the Gresham Japanese Garden Kyoudou Center, 219 S. Main Ave. Shrubs, trees, grasses, bulbs, more. Cash and checks only.

Classics at the Pops: 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at Mt. Hood Community College Theater, 26000 S.E. Stark St. Mt. Hood Pops family-friendly concert with music by Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Sousa, Holst. Special performance by the Cascades Flute Choir. Conducted by Music Director Cris Mikkelsen and MHCC student Linnelle Spencer. Tickets: $15, free for kids under 12. Buy online at givebutter.com/g0tGeW

Restaurant Fundraiser: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, June 2, at Mod Pizza, 1844 N.W. Eastman Parkway. 25% of sales to support Clear Creek Middle School Parent-Teacher-Student Organization. Online orders use code: MODGIVES25. Mention fundraiser at checkout.

Monday Movie Matinees: 1 p.m. every other Monday at the Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St. Movies are free, call 503-988-4860 for more info.

Tuesday Night Dance: 5-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday except holidays at the Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St. The band Desert Dogs plays country music and more. $6 admission.

Bingo: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Gateway-Gresham Elks Lodge No. 1805, 3330 N.E. Division St. Lodge opens at 4 p.m. Food is available for purchase. For more information call 503-666-1805, ext. 0.

MHCC Planetarium Shows: 6:30 and 8 p.m. first and third Thursday every month. General admission $5, student $2, children 15 and younger free. Learn more at mhcc.edu/planetarium.

Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays at MadCow Brewing Taproom, 686 N.W. Eastman Parkway. Beer and food for purchase.

Friday Night Basketball: Free practice, skill building, games Friday nights at H.B. Lee Middle School gym, 1121 N.E. 172nd Ave. Grades 6-8 play from 6-8 p.m.; Grades 9-12 play from 8-10 p.m. Registration and waiver needed, visit GreshamOregon.gov/Basketball.

Saturday Night Basketball: Free practice, skill building, games Saturday nights at Friends of the Children, 424 N.E. 172nd Ave. Grades 6-8 play from 6-10 p.m.; Grades 9-12 play from 10 p.m. to midnight. Registration and waiver needed, visit GreshamOregon.gov/Basketball.

Live Music

McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 S.W. Halsey St., Troutdale

Chris Couch: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 21

Jack McMahon: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 22

Mosaique: 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 23

JT Wise: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 24

Henry Kammerer: 7-9 p.m. Sunday, May 25

Spinella’s, 436 N. Main Ave., Gresham

Tanner Cundy: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 22

Barrie Dempsey: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 25

Cory Phillips: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 29

Sonny Hess: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 31

The Hoppy Brewer 328 N. Main Ave., Gresham

Bluesnik Trio: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 24

Secondhand Jam: 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 30

Club Meetings

Mt. Hood Quilt Guild: 7 p.m. first Thursday of each month, Mountainview Christian Church, 1890 N.E. Cleveland Ave., Gresham. The guild promotes the art and education of quiltmakers and quilting techniques, patterns and history. Visit mthoodquiltguild.org for more information.

Gresham Senior Center: 6 p.m. second Wednesday of each month, 600 N.E. Eighth St. Room 130. All members invited to attend. For more information call Senior Center at 503-988-4860 or Paul Nasiatka at 571-641-9617, trainbuf@starpower.net.

American Legion Post 30 of Gresham: 6 p.m. Third Thursday of each month, at the VFW post, 39 N.W. Third St. For more information, email sureword2@hotmail.com.

VFW Gresham United Post No. 180: 6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesday of each month, 39 N.W. Third St., Gresham. First is social meeting, third is business meeting. Zoom info email zoom@vfwpost180.org.

Rotary Club of Gresham: noon Wednesdays, Gresham Elks Lodge, 3330 N.E. Division St., Gresham.

Rockwood Kiwanis Club: 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays, Abby’s Pizza, 21255 S.E. Stark St., Gresham. Call 503-740-3541 for more information.

Rotary of the West Columbia Gorge: 7:30 a.m. Thursdays, Mt. Hood Room, McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 S.W. Halsey St., Troutdale.

Gresham Breakfast Lions Club: 7 a.m. Thursdays, M&M Restaurant and Lounge, 137 N. Main Ave. For details, call Tom Slyter at 503-358-1313.

Soroptimist International of Gresham: noon, second and fourth Thursday of each month, Gresham Elks Lodge, 3330 N.E. Division St.

Sandy Chapter, NW Steelheaders: 7-9 p.m. first Wednesday of each month, Sam Cox Building, Glenn Otto Community Park, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale. Guests welcome. For more information, call Steve Rothenbucher at 503-257-0039.

Kiwanis Club of Damascus-Happy Valley: 7-8 a.m. Wednesdays, Pub 212 and Restaurant, 20400 S.E. Highway 212, Damascus.

Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge, Troutdale/Corbett: 6 p.m. first Thursday of each month, Sam Cox Building, Glenn Otto Community Park, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale. Visit columbiagorgekiwanis.org for more information.

Country Cut-Ups Square Dance Club: 7-10:30 p.m. first, fourth and fifth Saturday nights, 13987 S.E. Richey Road, Boring. Dance classes for new beginners start once a year in September and classes are $5 per class. For details, call Robert at 503-791-7779.

Mt. Hood Republican Women: 11 a.m. every second Wednesday. Join members for a discussion open to all. For more information send an email to MtHRW@yahoo.com. The group meets in September, October, November, February, March, April, May, and June. Meeting locations vary.

West Columbia Gorge Chamber: 8 a.m. Wednesday mornings. Different speaker weekly. Link to the virtual gathering is available on the group’s web page at westcolumbiagorgechamber.com.

Government

Most of these government meetings are being held online. Please visit the groups’ web page for links to the online meeting and instructions if you want to attend or comment.

Troutdale Parks Advisory Committee: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, at the Kellogg Community Room, 234 S.W. Kendall Ct. For Zoom log-in, contact Jona.Jacobsen@troutdaleoregon.gov

Centennial School Board: 6:30 p.m. Second and fourth Wednesdays. For more information, visit csd28j.org/boardmeeting or call 503-760-7990.

Fairview City Council: 7-9 p.m. first Wednesday; 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesday; Fairview City Hall Council Chambers, 1300 N.E. Village St.

Gresham-Barlow School Board: 7 p.m. typically every first Thursday, Council Chambers, Public Safety and Schools Building, 1331 N.W. Eastman Parkway.

Gresham City Council: 4 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Council Work Session; 6 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Council Business Meeting. Meetings streamed online at greshamoregon.gov/agendas and can be viewed on Zoom.

Mt. Hood Community College Board of Education: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesday, dates sometimes vary, Board Room, MHCC, 26000 S.E. Stark St.

NEMCCA Safety and Information Meeting: 9:30 a.m. first Wednesday, Corbett Fire Hall, 36930 E. Historic Columbia River Highway.

Troutdale City Council: 7 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, Kellogg Room, Police Community Center Building, 234 S.W. Kendall Court.

Reynolds School Board: 7 p.m. fourth Wednesday, most meetings in the Multipurpose Room at Reynolds High School, 1698 S.W. Cherry Park Road.

Wood Village City Council: 6 p.m. second Tuesday generally; Wood Village City Hall Council Chambers, 24200 N.E. Halsey St.

Support Groups

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group: 1-2:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday of each month, Primrose Room, Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St.

Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver’s Support: 1-2:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of each month, Trinity Lutheran Church, 507 W. Powell Blvd., Gresham. For more information, contact Jeanette Vice at 503-666-4305.

Caregiver Support: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Connect with others caring for loved ones. Hosted by Mt. Hood Hospice. Visit mthoodhospice.com to get link for meeting.

Clutterers Anonymous Meeting: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Gethesemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St., Portland. A fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope to solve common problems of cluttering, hoarding and procrastination. Call 503-544-2146 or 503-674-8893 for more information.

TOPS Club: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, weigh-ins begin 4:30 p.m., at Clear Creek Church, 4100 S.E. 182nd Ave. Weight loss support group. For more information email rosemarylgibson@gmail.com.

Gresham Parkinson’s Disease Support Group: 2 p.m. second Tuesday each month at Wood Village City Hall, 24200 N.E. Halsey St. More info contact Kevin Mansfield at 503-278-0516, grandpakevin@msn.com or Henry Tobeck at 503-489-5234.