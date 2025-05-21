Reynolds boys golf’s Mason Ho takes home sixth at 2025 state tournament Published 12:52 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

1 of 4

There was one lone golfer representing east Multnomah County at the Oregon high school state golf championships played May 19-20 across the state.

And the lone rep made quite the mark, even if he felt it was a tough couple of rounds.

That lone golfer is Reynolds senior Mason Ho of course, who finished sixth overall in the 6A boys tournament with a two-day score of 3-over 147.

It wasn’t quite the finish Ho was looking for, but the senior still put on for Reynolds and the whole Gresham/Troutdale area.

“I would say really frustrating, I feel like I played a lot better than I scored,” Ho said. “Took myself out of it early (in round one), tried to find my way back on the back nine. I feel like I started off stronger (in round two) and then I just couldn’t get anything to go, just frustrating.”

While it might not have been the finish Ho wanted, he still walks away with another medal from the state tournament to add to his collection.

Ho finished tied for 16th at state his sophomore year, and followed that up with a tie for third place last year as a junior.

“I was talking to my mom this morning (about my last high school tournament),” Ho said. “I played the No. 25 golf ball because it’s 2025, last state tournament. It’s the last high school tournament I’ll ever play, which is sad but I’m excited because I’m not done, I have more tournaments to play.”

And there are more accomplishments achieved by Ho than just what he’s done at state.

He qualified for the state tournament by winning the Mt. Hood Conference individual crown, which included three outright tournament wins plus a couple ties for first.

“I started slow and I finished strong, which gave me a lot of confidence coming (to state),” Ho said.

The golf journey has just begun for Ho as he is committed to play golf in college at California Baptist next year in Riverside, California.

Between now and then, Ho has a jam packed summer ahead as he continues to leave his mark on the local game.

“I’m playing (at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn) three more times in the next two weeks and then I’m going to Eugene,” Ho said of his upcoming schedule. “Just a couple other three-day tournaments throughout the summer through OGA and the Royal Oaks Invitational.”