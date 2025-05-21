Safety Briefs: DUII driver topples Downtown Gresham sign Published 8:35 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

1 of 3

Welcome to Gresham?

A hit and run crash Tuesday evening, May 20, has left folks feeling a bit unwelcome in Gresham.

Gresham Police officers responded to the crash involving a stolen van in Downtown Gresham. The driver hit the “Historic Downtown Gresham” sign, causing it to topple over. The suspect was not located as they fled the significantly damaged van. Police towed the car.

DUII driver clips Gresham Police cruiser

An intoxicated driver clipped a Gresham Police cruiser Friday, May 16.

The officer was covering a peer on a traffic stop near the intersection of Northeast Burnside Road and Northeast Kelly Avenue when a driver under the influence of intoxicants clipped the rear quarter panel of the patrol car.

The officer had his lights on, but that wasn’t enough to deter the driver from facing charges of hit and run, reckless driving, and driving while under the influence — the suspect said he was “good to go,” though his blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit.

No citizens or officers were injured in the crash.

Police shepherd guides wayward goats

Being a police officer in Gresham isn’t all shootings and car crashes — sometimes you have to don your crook.

Officer Mizutani was dispatched Sunday afternoon, May 18, to the Archibald Grove Apartments after reports that more than 20 goats had escaped into the greener pastures of a resident’s backyard.

Mizutani contacted the owner of the goats and safely shepherded them back home.