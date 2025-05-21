Wood Village’s Advanced Precision Anodizing earns workplace safety, health recognition Published 10:59 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

A Wood Village family-owned business committed to the safety and health of its employees has been celebrated for that mindset.

Advanced Precision Anodizing completed the first year in Oregon OSHA’s Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP), which is set up to aid small and medium-sized employers. The program encourages businesses to work with employees to identify and correct hazards through continuous improvement. Participants are celebrated in reaching benchmarks throughout the five-year program.

“Our company is excited to be part of the SHARP program,” said Adriana Baehr, environmental chemist and environment, health, and safety manager for Advanced Precision Anodizing. “Keeping our employees safe is our top priority.”

Advanced Precision Anodizing provides protective and decorative finishing services. That includes anodize, chromate, passivate, bead blast, graining, and laser marking. The plating business, 2233 N.E. 244th Ave., works with firearms; automobiles; airplanes; fabrication, tools and dice; and electronics. It was founded in 2009 by Scott Whitehead, president.

The business has gone well beyond minimum safety requirements, involving employees in decisions and building a positive culture. They had zero injuries from 2022 to 2024, and completed the first year of SHARP in April.

“When employees know they will go home safe to their families at the end of every work shift, we become more successful overall,” Baehr said. “It is good for employees, and it is good for management.”

SHARP is part of Oregon OSHA’s free consultation services.