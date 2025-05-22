Nonprofit Metropolitan Family Service moves headquarters into Gresham Published 9:30 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

A nonprofit giant that has served the region for the last 75 years has moved its headquarters to Gresham.

On Thursday, May 1, Metropolitan Family Service held a ribbon-cutting and open house for its new location in Civic Plaza, near Gresham Station Shopping Center and the many new apartments that have popped up in recent years.

The move made sense. Metropolitan Family Service already had many of its 15 programs in East County. These programs follow a mission to have people gain prosperity, promote equity and build a connected community for all ages.

“It means so much to connect with so many of you who are doing vital work for the good of all in this community,” said Judy Strand, Metropolitan Family Services CEO. “This is a time when we need to lean on each other and remain present and committed to this work in partnership with each other more than ever before.“

Many joined the festivities to welcome the nonprofit to town: Thea Enos of the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce; Jerry Hinton, Gresham Council president; John Koch, interim superintendent of the Gresham-Barlow School District; and Kevin Spooner, Metropolitan Family Service board chair.

“Whether it’s pairing a child with a senior citizen to practice reading, or partnering with local accountants to assist non-English speakers with their taxes, to finding grants for residents to get reliable transportation, (Metropolitan Family Service) is a leader and a model in forming partnerships for the greater good,” Enos said.

Metropolitan Family Service reaches more than 24,000 people annually. It offers programs on early childhood development and youth success, economic empowerment, and community-based health. The nonprofit organization collaborates with 400 public and private partners and leans on more than 2,000 volunteers. All of its programs are provided without charge.