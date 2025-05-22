Third teenager arrested as man shot in Gresham dies Published 11:46 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

A third youth has been arrested in connection to a Gresham drive-by shooting as the victim died of his injuries at the hospital.

Three 16-year-old suspects are in custody and facing charges of murder, attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and conspiracy.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours Tuesday, May 13, in the 3500 block of Southeast Richey Road. Officers found shell casings in the street and a nearby home had been struck by gunfire — none of the occupants were injured.

As short time later the shooting victim, Jeffrey Daniel, arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle. He was in critical condition. The vehicle was reported stolen, and the two youths who brought him to the hospital were detained.

Gresham detectives learned Daniel and the three suspect juveniles had committed the drive-by shooting on Richey Road. During the shooting, gunfire from another person in the car struck Daniel in a case of friendly fire.

Despite the efforts of hospital staff, Daniel died of his injuries on Saturday afternoon, May 17.

Police immediately detained the two youths at the hospital. Detectives tracked the third shooting suspect to their home in Northeast Portland. Investigators served a warrant and took the youth into custody Tuesday afternoon, May 20.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting asked to contact Gresham Police. Email Detective Huffman at Frederick.Huffman@GreshamOregon.gov or Detective Snider at Tim.Snider@GreshamOregon.gov.