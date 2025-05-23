2025 Playoff Preview: Sandy baseball, Gresham softball to host first round bouts Published 9:14 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Five local 6A Mt. Hood Conference squads — two baseball and three softball — have earned a returned to the postseason with visions of hoisting a championship trophy.

Sandy baseball and Gresham softball are the two highest ranked squads from the region, and both will celebrate Memorial Day by hosting a first round contest. Meanwhile Barlow baseball, Barlow softball and Sandy softball will all travel for their opening clash.

No. 12 Sandy baseball

Record: 18-9

First round: No. 21 North Medford, TBD Monday, May 26, at Sandy High

Best wins: 3-2 over No. 32 Beaverton (4/1); 5-2 @No. 19 Barlow (4/24); 1-0 over No. 8 Clackamas (5/13)

Last year’s finish: Round 2 (9-6 loss to No. 4 Jesuit)

No. 15 Gresham softball

Record: 19-8

First round: No. 18 Aloha, 5 p.m. Monday, May 26, at Gresham High

Best wins: 3-2 @No. 10 Forest Grove (4/14); 17-8 over No. 27 Nelson (5/14); 5-1 @ No. 15 Barlow (5/20)

Last year’s finish: Round 1 (2-1 loss to No. 13 Forest Grove)

No. 17 Barlow softball

Record: 17-9

First round: No. 16 Roosevelt, 5 p.m. Monday, May 26, at Roosevelt High

Best wins: 4-1 over No. 20 Oregon City (3/24 North Medford Tournament); 5-3 over No. 24 Westview (4/1); 6-5 over No. 21 Central Catholic (4/17)

Last year’s finish: Round 2 (9-3 loss to No. 1 Westview)

No. 17 Barlow baseball

Record: 12-14

First round: No. 16 Sheldon, TBD Monday, May 26, at Sheldon High

Best wins: 3-2 over No. 28 Westview (4/3); 13-0 @No. 2 Central Catholic (4/21); 3-1 over No. 8 Clackamas (5/8)

Last year’s finish: Round 2 (6-1 loss to No. 6 Westview)

No. 26 Sandy softball

Record: 17-10

First round: No. 7 Roseburg, TBD Monday, May 26, at Roseburg High

Best wins: 4-3 over No. 23 Tualatin (4/7); 9-7 over No. 21 Central Catholic (4/21); 14-3 over No. 16 Gresham (5/16)

Last year’s finish: Round 1 (4-3 loss to No. 11 Southridge)