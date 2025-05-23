Corbett Middle School’s Rhiannon Young wins 2025 Educator of the Year Published 9:41 am Friday, May 23, 2025

A middle school teacher in Corbett won educator of the year honors.

Rhiannon Young, a 7-8 grade teacher in the Columbia River Gorge for more than two decades, was named one of four winners for the prestigious 2025 OnPoint Prize for Excellence in Education.

With the win she gets her mortgage/rent paid for one year and a $2,500 cash prize for her school.

“Every year, we are proud to uplift the schools and educators who are making a meaningful difference in their communities,” said Rob Stuart, president and chief executive officer of OnPoint Community Credit Union. “They’re creating inclusive spaces, restoring vital resources and designing learning experiences that connect students to the world around them.”

“It’s our privilege to celebrate their commitment and extraordinary impact,” he added.

Young is beloved by students and parents for her hands-on, inclusive, real-world teaching. Her students have traced volcanic flows at Mt. St. Helens; walked the streets of Europe during study abroad trips; and examined the Dust Bowl through the lens of migrant and Indigenous stories.

She runs multi-cultural book clubs with student-selected novels, and loves when her students share cultural traditions.

In addition to teaching, Young serves on the site council and district bargaining team. She also leads K-12 curriculum alignment; mentors new teachers; and oversees academic intervention services. Young partners with the Multnomah Education Service District to secure grants for arts and science materials.

Since 2010, OnPoint has awarded more than $843,000 in prizes to 326 local educators and schools. The 2025 campaign will grant an additional $193,000 to deserving educators.