Centennial’s Zaccai Mode, Alana Allen win high jump gold at districts Published 10:52 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Centennial track and field is flying high after an impressive showing at districts.

The Eagles not only earned a silver and bronze in the team competition, but also automatically qualified athletes in a dozen events for the upcoming state championships.

The 5A-1 Northwest Oregon Conference Championships was held Wednesday-Friday, May 21-23, at Canby High School.

The Centennial girls finished 2nd in the team competition (111 points), behind No. 1 Wilsonville (150) and ahead of No. 3 Canby (95). The Eagles boys took 3rd (83 points), trailing No. 1 Wilsonville (142) and No. 2 Canby (104).

The top two placers in each event at districts automatically qualified for the 2025 Track and Field State Championships, Thursday-Saturday, May 29-31, at Hayward Field in Eugene. There are also five additional spots for the next fastest times/marks from the district meets across the state.

Here are all the Eagles who finished within the top-four.

Boys

Aiden Teyema, junior, 4th in the 100 (11.41); 3rd in the 200 (22.83 PR)

Khen San, senior, 1st in the 110 hurdles (14.68); 2nd in the 300 hurdles (38.36 PR)

Sebastian Phillips, senior, 4th in the 300 hurdles (42.29)

Centennial 4×100 relay, Travion Washington, Khen San, Yovani Luna-Melchor, Aiden Teyema, 2nd (43.20)

David Schmoll, junior, 3rd in shot put (43-5.25 feet); 3rd in discus (127-9 feet PR)

Zaccai Mode, senior, 1st in high jump (6-2 feet PR)

Girls

Albertina Delevery, sophomore, 1st in the 100 (12.70 PR); 4th in the 200 (27.13)

Arianna Miasnik, junior, 2nd in the 400 (1:00.02 PR); 4th in the 300 hurdles (49.51)

Alana Allen, junior, 4th in the 100 hurdles (16.68 PR); 1st in high jump (5-3 feet)

Centennial 4×100 relay, Elizabeth Lancaster, Kylah Davis, Arianna Miasnik, Albertina Delevery, 2nd (50.26)

Centennial 4×400 relay, Albertina Delevery, Kylah Davis, Elizabeth Lancaster, Arianna Miasnik, 1st (4:08.98)

Grace Chienku, junior, 2nd in high jump (4-11.5 feet)

Elizabeth Lancaster, junior, 1st in pole vault (3.23 meters)

Elizabeth Kadatska, sophomore, 2nd in triple jump (33-5.5 feet)

Go online for all results.