Mt. Hood Community College celebrates historic bond victory Published 10:18 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

1 of 2

Mt. Hood Community College is partying like its 1975, as it saw a historic funding ask approved by voters for the first time since shovels hit the dirt to build the East Multnomah County cornerstone institution.

The college officially declared that Measure 26-258, a $136 million bond measure, passed Friday evening, May 23. This is the first bond measure for MHCC in 50 years and will bring vital updates to aging facilities, safety improvements, and modernized learning environments across its campus.

“We are profoundly grateful to our community for this vote of confidence,” said MHCC President Dr. Lisa Skari. “With the passage of Measure 26-258, we can now take bold steps to modernize our facilities and create learning environments that match the excellence of our students and faculty — so that everyone has an opportunity to get a great education.”

Funds from the bond will be used to repair and replace outdated HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems; enhance safety and accessibility across campus; and ensure the college can continue to meet the region’s workforce, academic and community needs.

“This victory belongs to every student, volunteer, and community member who believed in our vision for Mt. Hood Community College,” Skari said. “Together, we’ve made a once-in-a-generation investment in the future of this corner of Oregon.”

Implementation of the bond dollars will begin in the coming months. The college will appoint a Bond Oversight Committee to ensure transparency and accountability.

Follow project updates and learn more at MHCCBond.com