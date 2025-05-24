Woman arrested after ‘indiscriminate gunfire’ at Gresham apartment complex Published 11:05 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested following a shooting at an apartment complex that left two victims with non-life threatening injuries and multiple bullet strikes to occupied units.

Gresham Police officers responded Friday, May 23, to the 18100 block of Northeast Pacific Court after a rash of 911 calls spurred by a hail of bullets. Upon arrival officers found two people who had been struck by the gunfire — both were taken to the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

Officers found a suspect and arrested her at the scene. She is facing charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief, and reckless endangering of a person.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said an argument led to the shooting in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Officers recovered 18 shell casings and a handgun. Police said at one point during the argument the suspect was “indiscriminately shooting toward occupied apartments).